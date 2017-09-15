News By Tag
Salt of the Earth Spa To Present Program On Benefits of Tourmaline "Living" Spring Water
The Salt of the Earth Spa in Woodbury, CT will host a program at New Morning Market on October 14th at 6:00 p.m. featuring the health benefits of the pure Tourmaline Spring Water. The cost is $15/person to benefit the Red Cross Hurricane Relief Fund.
"Natural Health 365", in their January 28, 2017, newsletter, identified Tourmaline as "the best-bottled water in the United States." The article stated, "Tourmaline Spring Water represents a company that is committed to setting a new standard for future generations. They have saved one of the last great springs on Earth, and invested heavily into preserving it for countless generations to come."
Seth Leaf Pruzansky, president/visionary founder of Tourmaline, and the October 14th program presenter at New Morning Market explained, "Tourmaline Spring is a visionary company that operates on the triple bottom line principles of People, Planet and THEN Profit. From the very beginning, our family-owned company has been committed to setting a new standard of integrity that is greatly needed in the bottled water industry.
"As a non-corporate business in the mountains and woods of Maine since the early 1800's, we have preserved and protected a rare and notably high elevation spring of unmatched purity. We gravity-feed only the overflow of 'living' water from the spring into the lowest carbon footprint bottling facility we know of on the planet. The springs' level of purity is so high, our company was granted exemption from treatment status because the purity levels exceed all state and federal guidelines for quality of drinking water directly from the Earth.
"The health benefits of such pure, naturally-filtered water through almost 1,000 feet of sand, silt and bedrock, is unmatched by other bottled water available today. Tourmaline Spring Water comes from an aquifer deep below the Earth's surface, from a time before pollutants existed. We believe it to be Mother Nature's perfect filtration system. We are confident our water is as naturally pure as a natural product can be."
Susan Martovich, owner of the Salt of the Earth Therapeutic Spa at 787 Main Street South in Woodbury commented, "We became a distributor of Tourmaline Spring Water because this 'Sacred Living Water' offers the highest quality and most ethically-bottled wcj water available on Earth. It is sourced from a rare, high elevation spring and the overflow bubbles directly out of the spring naturally. Gravity literally feeds the water into the bottling facility which is the only-known gravity-fed bottling facility in the world. We offer Tourmaline to all our visitors to our unique therapeutic salt spa where we offer sessions inside our salt cave, plus massages and other body relaxation treatments."
The health and healing benefits of Tourmaline Spring Water from a physiological, and more importantly, a 'spiritual' perspective, will be the focus of the October 14 presentation by Seth Leaf Pruzansky. The presentation will provide insights into how the 'living' spring water bubbles up from the pristine purity of the free-flowing spring and the water's molecules cluster together in hexagonal formations making the water naturally imbued with the 'essence' of life itself.
Since the discovery in the early 1800's, people from across the United States traveled to Harrison, Maine to "take the waters" of Summit Spring. Tourmaline Spring Water became widely known as the 'healing tonic' that would help people reverse the effects of arthritis, kidney disease, nervous disease and other common ailments. Today the benefits of water are well-known for boosting the body's immune system, preventing muscle and joint pain, maintaining healthy digestive and circulation health, for healthy bowel function, keeping skin clear and healthy, plus a wealth of additional health benefits that Mr. Pruzansky will discuss during his October 14th presentation.
Information on the history, production, and many health benefits of Tourmaline Spring "Sacred Living Water", visit the company's website at www.TourmalineSpring.com.
Salt of the Earth Spa is a seller of 1 liter and half-liter bottles of Tourmaline "Living" Spring Water at the Spa at 787 Main Street South, their Heart and Home Store at 346 Main Street South, and at New Morning Market in at 129 Main Street North in Woodbury.
To register for the October 14 presentation at 6:00 p.m. at New Morning market at 129 Main Street North in Woodbury (www.newmorn.com)
Salt of the Earth Therapeutic Spa
203-586-1172
sotesanctuary@
