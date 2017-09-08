 

SPX Steel Panel System Receives Patent Grant In USA and Europe

New innovative steel building system offers new options for homeowners in hurricane and flood prone areas.
 
SPX Panels Shipment
SAULT STE MARIE, Mich. - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- SPX Structures is pleased to announce the United States and European Patent offices have each granted patents on the SPX structural steel wall and floor panel system for commercial and residential construction. In addition to new custom commercial and residential construction, SPX panels can be utilized in modular construction and disaster reconstruction efforts.

SPX panels once assembled provide a full metal exterior diaphragm to protect homeowners - similar to how airplanes and automobiles are built, which offers superior strength over traditional wood systems.

Standard panels are capable of supporting buildings up to six stories high, and can withstand extreme wind loads exceeding 185 mph, which makes them ideal in hurricane-prone areas. SPX panels are certified by Underwriters Laboratories for both structural capacity and fire safety. The first system to achieve this level of certification in North America.

SPX Panels have integrated exterior drainage planes to direct water downwards and outwards to minimize pressure on the wall.

"The SPX system is a game changer for construction, wcj as it provides an elegant combination of strength, energy efficiency, and sustainability at a cost competitive with traditional building," said John Naccarato, President. "SPX has been successfully installed in flood-prone areas, as the steel floor can be set at any elevation above the flood plain on steel helical piers. Added benefits of SPX steel panels include superior energy efficiency; and resistance to mould, termites, and fire. "Our system offers quality control benefits, such as improved precision and fabrication in a controlled environment."

SPX pre-engineered systems substantially reduce framing time, allowing for fast and precise construction. SPX Structures offers a design-to-installation engineering, and can supply the wall and floor system in prefabricated panels for delivery to the site.

SPX Structures is a division of Evolutiondeck Inc., an engineering company and manufacturer of the structural panels that are designed for residential, commercial, and value-added projects. Our products have been successfully integrated into commercial, industrial and residential projects across North America.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.spxsteel.com OR 1-800-725-5228.

