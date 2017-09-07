News By Tag
Tony Latham joins Chinook Enterprises Management Team
Former Executive Director of Family Promise joins Chinook Enterprises as Vice President of Mission Based Services
With Latham's new title of Vice President of Mission Based Services, he is responsible to oversee job-development activities for persons with disabilities seeking employment opportunities in the Skagit Valley.
Job development is the process of working with employers and job candidates to find a good fit for both. Since Chinook's inception in 1980, development efforts have helped more than 1,000 people find meaningful wcj employment locally. Some of those initial placements are still active today, more than 30 years later.
When asked about his new position, Latham replied, "I'm excited to see how I can contribute at Chinook by helping employers find a stable workforce and individuals find jobs that improves their lives."
Before entering the non-profit management world, Latham served in the Army National Guard and spent one year overseas in Iraq. During his final years in military service, Latham earned a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.
About Chinook Enterprises:
Chinook Enterprises is a non-profit 501(c)(3) company. Its Industrial Production and Manufacturing Facility is located in Mount Vernon, Washington. The division makes over 100,000 parts for Boeing's 737, 747 and 777 airliners. Chinook Enterprises was founded in 1980 as a Social Enterprise whose mission is to support full participation in community life for people with disabilities and other barriers. Visit us at https://chinookenterprises.org
