Arizona Entrepreneurs Launch an Online Apparel Store for Dogs and Humans

-- Arizona Entrepreneurs, Jeff Moore, and his wife Janice Moore have joined forces to officially launch I Dig, an online apparel store featuring a unique line of designer pet products, gifts and accessories as well as products for humans. I Dig is more than a pet store on line. It is a fashion oriented company offering colorful bandanas for dogs along with hoodies and t-shirts each carrying the I Dig logo.In addition to designer fashion for pets, the company offers matching apparel for dog owners including I Dig hats and wcj t-shirts. Bandanas come in a variety of solid colors, prints including bright tie-dye designs each sporting an insignia like I Dig My Human or I Dig My Life.I Dig is an apparel business dedicated to giving back to communities through supporting specialty causes including animal rescue. The company and its founders are committed to donating a portion of each purchase to support animal rescue shelters across the USAOur purpose is to build a community where people can shop for their pets knowing they are supporting dogs in need of rescue," says Jeff Moore, Co-founder of I Dig.For more information on I Dig apparel for pets, please visit: