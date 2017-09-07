News By Tag
Arizona Entrepreneurs Launch an Online Apparel Store for Dogs and Humans
In addition to designer fashion for pets, the company offers matching apparel for dog owners including I Dig hats and wcj t-shirts. Bandanas come in a variety of solid colors, prints including bright tie-dye designs each sporting an insignia like I Dig My Human or I Dig My Life.
I Dig is an apparel business dedicated to giving back to communities through supporting specialty causes including animal rescue. The company and its founders are committed to donating a portion of each purchase to support animal rescue shelters across the USA
"Our purpose is to build a community where people can shop for their pets knowing they are supporting dogs in need of rescue," says Jeff Moore, Co-founder of I Dig.
For more information on I Dig apparel for pets, please visit:
http://www.idigthislife.com
