Learn How to Save on Your Energy Bill and get $1,600 back at Granny's House
presented by Enbridge Gas Distribution at the Toronto Fall Home Show
Drop by Granny's House, designed by Enbridge Gas and take a trip back in time. It's more than just plastic on the couch and vintage wallpaper; Granny's House will include outdated, inefficient home features that prove not all oldies are goodies, especially when it comes to energy efficiency. Granny's House provides homeowners with the education in how they can make those important energy efficiency upgrades to not only reduce their energy bills but to improve the comfort level of their home in the process. The Program is open to homes that heat with natural gas, propane, oil and wood.
By visiting Granny's House, you will learn the various ways to upgrade your home through:
1. Updating wall, basement and attic insulation
Adding attic insulation delivers the greatest return on investment for most Canadian homes. By preventing heated and cooled air from escaping through the top of your home, you can reduce the heat loss through your attic by 75% to 80%.
2. Upgrading to an energy efficient heating system
If your heating system is older, not only are you paying more in energy costs, but you are also affecting the air quality in your home. In addition to lowering energy bills and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, installing a high-efficiency heating system will give you improved climate control and a more comfortable indoor environment overall.
3. Draft-proofing your home
An average home can see up to 30% of heat loss through air leakage. Proper air sealing in places like windows, doors, electrical outlets and where walls and ceilings meet will "draft-proof"
4. Resealing or replacing your windows
Many older homes have leaky, improperly sealed or older single-paned windows that increase energy bills. Replacing windows will help eliminate uncomfortable drafts, which can reduce your heating and cooling costs and improve home comfort.
5. Installing a smart thermostat and save energy automatically
One of the easiest ways to save on your energy costs is by installing a Smart Thermostat that uses sensors and Wi-Fi technology to deliver comfort when you're home and savings when you're not. You can control your thermostat on your phone, tablet, laptop or desktop from anywhere and get automatic energy saving adjustments and maintenance alerts that remind you when to change your furnace filter.
A visit to Granny's House will give you the scoop on how you can save energy and money on your energy bills.
