Learn How to Save on Your Energy Bill and get $1,600 back at Granny's House

presented by Enbridge Gas Distribution at the Toronto Fall Home Show

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Home

* Energy Industry:

* Home Location:

* Toronto - Ontario - Canada Subject:

* Features

Media Contact

Peter Ashworth

Ashworth Associates Inc.

416-603-6005

***@ashworthassociates.com Peter AshworthAshworth Associates Inc.416-603-6005

End

-- Get winter-ready and take advantage ofback for energy efficiency upgrades through the Home Energy Conservation Program delivered by Enbridge Gas in partnership with the Government of Ontario. Stop byat therunning from Friday, September 15 until Sunday, September 17 at the Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place (100 Princes' Boulevard, Toronto) to learn some valuable energy saving tips and how to participate in the Program. For more information or tickets call 416-644-5405 or visit www.fallhomeshow.comDrop by, designed by Enbridge Gas and take a trip back in time. It's more than just plastic on the couch and vintage wallpaper;will include outdated, inefficient home features that prove not all oldies are goodies, especially when it comes to energy efficiency.provides homeowners with the education in how they can make those important energy efficiency upgrades to not only reduce their energy bills but to improve the comfort level of their home in the process. The Program is open to homes that heat withandBy visitingyou will learn the various ways to upgrade your home through:1. Updating wall, basement and attic insulationAdding attic insulation delivers the greatest return on investment for most Canadian homes. By preventing heated and cooled air from escaping through the top of your home, you can reduce the heat loss through your attic by 75% to 80%.2. Upgrading to an energy efficient heating systemIf your heating system is older, not only are you paying more in energy costs, but you are also affecting the air quality in your home. In addition to lowering energy bills and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, installing a high-efficiency heating system will give you improved climate control and a more comfortable indoor environment overall.3. Draft-proofing your homeAn average home can see up to 30% of heat loss through air leakage. Proper air sealing in places like windows, doors,and where walls and ceilings meet will "draft-proof"your home, increasing comfort and lowering energy bills.4. Resealing or replacing your windowsMany older homes have leaky, improperly sealed or older single-paned windows that increase energy bills. Replacing windows will help eliminate uncomfortable drafts, which can reduce your heating and cooling costs and improve home comfort.5. Installing a smart thermostat and save energy automaticallyOne of the easiest ways to save on your energy costs is by installing a Smart Thermostat that uses sensors and Wi-Fi technology to deliver comfort when you're home and savings when you're not. You can control your thermostat on your phone, tablet, laptop or desktop from anywhere and get automatic energy saving adjustments and maintenance alerts that remind you when to change your furnace filter.A visit towill give you the scoop on how you can save energy and money on your energy bills.Enercare Centre (Formerly the Direct Energy Centre), Exhibition Place, 100 Princes' Boulevard, Toronto, ON M6K 3C3Friday, September 15 10am to wcj 8pmSaturday, September 16 10am to 8pmSunday, September 17 10am to 6pmAdults: $15.00 at the door / $12.00 onlineSenior (65+): $13.00 at the door / $10.00 onlineChildren 13-17: $13.00 at the door / $10.00 onlineChildren 12 years & Under: FREETwitter: @HomeShowsTO ( http://www.twitter.com/ HomeShowsTO Instagram: @homeshowsto ( http://www.instagram.com/ homeshowsto Facebook: /Torontohomeshows (http://www.facebook.com/Torontohomeshows)Pinterest: /torontohomeshow (http://www.pinterest.com/torontohomeshow)Website: www.fallhomeshow.comBlog: www.torontohomeshows.comAboutIn its 29th year, theis Toronto's largest fall consumer show with more than 30,000 people attending the show annually, seeking helpful advice, solutions and new products for in and around their homes. The Toronto Fall Home Show is one of the 4 annual events in the Toronto Home Shows portfolio, produced by the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD). Visit www.fallhomeshow.com for full show details.AboutWith more than 1,450 members, BILD, formed through the merger of the Greater Toronto Home Builders' Association and Urban Development Institute/Ontario, is the voice of the land development, home building and professional renovation industry in the Greater Toronto Area. BILD is proudly affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders' Associations. For more information, visit www.bildgta.ca.