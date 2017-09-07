 
Learn How to Save on Your Energy Bill and get $1,600 back at Granny's House

presented by Enbridge Gas Distribution at the Toronto Fall Home Show
 
 
TORONTO - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Get winter-ready and take advantage of $1,600 back for energy efficiency upgrades through the Home Energy Conservation Program delivered by Enbridge Gas in partnership with the Government of Ontario. Stop by Granny's House at the Toronto Fall Home Showrunning from Friday, September 15 until Sunday, September 17 at the Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place (100 Princes' Boulevard, Toronto) to learn some valuable energy saving tips and how to participate in the Program. For more information or tickets call 416-644-5405 or visit www.fallhomeshow.com

Drop by Granny's House, designed by Enbridge Gas and take a trip back in time. It's more than just plastic on the couch and vintage wallpaper; Granny's House will include outdated, inefficient home features that prove not all oldies are goodies, especially when it comes to energy efficiency. Granny's House provides homeowners with the education in how they can make those important energy efficiency upgrades to not only reduce their energy bills but to improve the comfort level of their home in the process.  The Program is open to homes that heat with natural gas, propane, oil and wood.

By visiting Granny's House, you will learn the various ways to upgrade your home through:

1. Updating wall, basement and attic insulation

Adding attic insulation delivers the greatest return on investment for most Canadian homes. By preventing heated and cooled air from escaping through the top of your home, you can reduce the heat loss through your attic by 75% to 80%.

2. Upgrading to an energy efficient heating system

If your heating system is older, not only are you paying more in energy costs, but you are also affecting the air quality in your home. In addition to lowering energy bills and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, installing a high-efficiency heating system will give you improved climate control and a more comfortable indoor environment overall.

3. Draft-proofing your home

An average home can see up to 30% of heat loss through air leakage. Proper air sealing in places like windows, doors, electrical outlets and where walls and ceilings meet will "draft-proof" your home, increasing comfort and lowering energy bills.

4. Resealing or replacing your windows

Many older homes have leaky, improperly sealed or older single-paned windows that increase energy bills. Replacing windows will help eliminate uncomfortable drafts, which can reduce your heating and cooling costs and improve home comfort.

5. Installing a smart thermostat and save energy automatically

One of the easiest ways to save on your energy costs is by installing a Smart Thermostat that uses sensors and Wi-Fi technology to deliver comfort when you're home and savings when you're not. You can control your thermostat on your phone, tablet, laptop or desktop from anywhere and get automatic energy saving adjustments and maintenance alerts that remind you when to change your furnace filter.

A visit to Granny's House will give you the scoop on how you can save energy and money on your energy bills.

TORONTO FALL HOME SHOW VENUE & LOCATION:

Enercare Centre (Formerly the Direct Energy Centre), Exhibition Place, 100 Princes' Boulevard, Toronto, ON M6K 3C3

TORONTO FALL SHOW DATES AND HOURS:
Friday, September 15          10am to wcj 8pm
Saturday, September 16          10am to 8pm
Sunday, September 17          10am to 6pm

ADMISSION:
Adults:          $15.00 at the door / $12.00 online
Senior (65+):          $13.00 at the door / $10.00 online
Children 13-17:          $13.00 at the door / $10.00 online
Children 12 years & Under:          FREE

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE TORONTO FALL HOME SHOW:

Twitter: @HomeShowsTO (http://www.twitter.com/HomeShowsTO)

Instagram: @homeshowsto (http://www.instagram.com/homeshowsto)

Facebook: /Torontohomeshows (http://www.facebook.com/Torontohomeshows)

Pinterest: /torontohomeshow (http://www.pinterest.com/torontohomeshow)

Website: www.fallhomeshow.com

Blog: www.torontohomeshows.com

About the Toronto Fall Home Show

In its 29th year, the Toronto Fall Home Show is Toronto's largest fall consumer show with more than 30,000 people attending the show annually, seeking helpful advice, solutions and new products for in and around their homes. The Toronto Fall Home Show is one of the 4 annual events in the Toronto Home Shows portfolio, produced by the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD).  Visit www.fallhomeshow.com for full show details.

About BILD
With more than 1,450 members, BILD, formed through the merger of the Greater Toronto Home Builders' Association and Urban Development Institute/Ontario, is the voice of the land development, home building and professional renovation industry in the Greater Toronto Area.  BILD is proudly affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders' Associations. For more information, visit www.bildgta.ca.

Media Contact
Peter Ashworth
Ashworth Associates Inc.
416-603-6005
***@ashworthassociates.com
