Hybrid Studios Announces Online Mastering Services
Engineers Billy Klein and Brian Frederick spearhead new online mastering effort through OC studio
"We've been offering Mastering internally at the studio for quite some time but felt it was time to offer services to a wider audience," said Klein, "Both Brian and myself have several years of Mastering experience. Between the two of us, we're confident we can handle a large workload and deliver quality audio."
Hybrid's online services are "Mastered for iTunes," which means Klein and Frederick take into account how music will eventually interact with Apple Music & Spotify during the mastering process.
For more information, visit https://www.hybridstudiosca.com/
About Hybrid Studios
Hybrid Studios is a fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA.
