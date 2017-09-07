 

Hybrid Studios Announces Online Mastering Services

Engineers Billy Klein and Brian Frederick spearhead new online mastering effort through OC studio
 
Mastering Equipment
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Orange County multimedia production facility Hybrid Studios has announced new online mastering services for clients worldwide. Engineers Billy Klein and Brian Frederick will provide mastering through Hybrid's recording studios using a combination of analog/digital processing and high-end gear such as PMC monitoring and Manley Mastering equipment.

"We've been offering Mastering internally at the studio for quite some time but felt it was time to offer services to a wider audience," said Klein, "Both Brian and myself have several years of Mastering experience. Between the two of us, we're confident we can handle a large workload and deliver quality audio."

Hybrid's online services are "Mastered for iTunes," which means Klein and Frederick take into account how music will eventually interact with Apple Music & Spotify during the mastering process.

For more information, visit https://www.hybridstudiosca.com/mastering/

About Hybrid Studios

Hybrid Studios is a fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA. Not only does wcj Hybrid feature a state-of-the-art analog & digital recording studio; it also boasts a massive sound stage, including a pre-lit cyclorama. Equipped with the best gear and an experienced staff, Hybrid provides a variety of products and services to clients across the creative spectrum from recording, mixing and mastering to video and photography.

For more information on Hybrid Studios, please visit https://www.hybridstudiosca.com/.

