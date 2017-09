Hybrid Studios Announces Online Mastering Services

Engineers Billy Klein and Brian Frederick spearhead new online mastering effort through OC studio

Mastering Equipment

Contact

Amy Burton

***@hybridstudiosca.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12664104/1 Amy Burton

End

-- Orange County multimedia production facility Hybrid Studios has announced new online mastering services for clients worldwide. Engineers Billy Klein and Brian Frederick will provide mastering through Hybrid's recording studios using a combination of analog/digital processing and high-end gear such as PMC monitoring and Manley Mastering equipment."We've been offering Mastering internally at the studio for quite some time but felt it was time to offer services to a wider audience," said Klein, "Both Brian and myself have several years of Mastering experience. Between the two of us, we're confident we can handle a large workload and deliver quality audio."Hybrid's online services are "Mastered for iTunes," which means Klein and Frederick take into account how music will eventually interact with Apple Music & Spotify during the mastering process.For more information, visit https://www.hybridstudiosca.com/ mastering/ Hybrid Studios is a fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA. Not only does wcj Hybrid feature a state-of-the-art analog & digital recording studio; it also boasts a massive sound stage, including a pre-lit cyclorama. Equipped with the best gear and an experienced staff, Hybrid provides a variety of products and services to clients across the creative spectrum from recording, mixing and mastering to video and photography.For more information on Hybrid Studios, please visit https://www.hybridstudiosca.com/