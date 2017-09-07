 
Industry News





Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce (GBCC) celebrates Chamber of Commerce Month

GBCC hosts 10th annual multi-chamber networking event on September 21, 2017
 
 
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Carol White, IOM, president & CEO of the Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce (GBCC), announced today that Chamber of Commerce Month will be celebrated by hosting the 10th annual multi-chamber networking event. This annual event is for members of all of the Chambers in Waukesha County, and will be held on September 21, 2017, 4:30 to 7 p.m., at the Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel. Typical attendance is between 250-300 attendees at the event that is sponsored by Sitzberger-Hau & Co. and the Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield hotel. Price is $15, paid by noon, Tuesday, September 19. Register with your local chamber of commerce.

Carol White said, "Governor Scott Walker declared September 2017 as Chamber of Commerce month. The Brookfield Chamber took the lead 10 years ago to launch this event and host and coordinate it for the county. This is a wonderful opportunity for all businesses in the county that find value in being a part of their local chamber to meet with like-minded business wcj people."

Every Chamber of Commerce does what it can to help support their local business community and be engaged in economic development in their community. All chambers have key roles, functions, and programming that is offered to their members.

White continued, "This event is about connecting engaged business leaders in the county to other business leaders – it is not about the chambers; it is about the member businesses. If you're not a member of your local chamber, check them out. Chambers may offer different programming, services and benefits, so it's worth checking to discover how they can assist your business."

The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce is the leading business organization representing the interests of business in Brookfield and the surrounding area. GBCC recognizes the value in creating collaborative partnerships with other chambers in Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties.  These partnerships expand the reach, influence, and visibility of the Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce and provide additional benefits to its membership.

The Brookfield Chamber ranks in the top 5 of the largest Milwaukee-area Chambers of Commerce, as reported by the Milwaukee Business Journal on June 9, 2017. For more information, please contact Carol White, President, Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce, at 262-786-1886 or carol@brookfieldchamber.com. www.brookfieldchamber.com

