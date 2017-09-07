News By Tag
Law Offices of Barry R. Crimmins, P.C. represents HarborOne Bank in construction of new branch
This location will mark the bank's first presence in Stoughton.
Attorney Crimmins, a Stoughton resident, will be presenting the plans for the proposed new branch before a meeting of the Stoughton Planning Board on September 14. The plans call for a 2,100-square-
"The proposed new branch of HarborOne Bank will be a great addition to the Stoughton community, and should offer added convenience to Stoughton residents who already bank at other nearby HarborOne Bank branches," said Crimmins. "We are happy to be working with the developers of this project to help make the proposal a reality, and are working in close concert with the town officials and the Planning Board as this proposal moves forward," he added.
About the Law Offices of Barry R. Crimmins, P.C.
The Law Offices of Barry R. Crimmins, P.C., focuses exclusively in the areas of estate planning and estate administration, with an emphasis on elder law and Medicaid planning, and real estate law, with an emphasis on land use planning and development and municipal permitting.
Attorney Crimmins, who recently celebrated his 30th anniversary as a member of the Massachusetts bar, is a member of the Massachusetts Bar Association (MBA), the Plymouth County Bar Association, the Bar Association of Norfolk County, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) and the Massachusetts Real Estate Bar Association (REBA). He was also recently appointed as a member of the MBA Real Estate Law Section Council by incoming MBA President Christopher P. Sullivan.
The firm maintains offices in Stoughton, Falmouth, and Hyannis, Massachusetts. For more information, please call 781-344-2886 or visit www.brc-law.com.
