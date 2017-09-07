 
News By Tag
* Auction
* Real Estate
* Investment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bowling Green
  Kentucky
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
13121110987


Kentucky Income-Producing Investment Property Be Offered at Auction

United Country | Heartland Realty & Auction LLC to Conduct Live Auction
 
 
Bowling Green Investment Property
Bowling Green Investment Property
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Auction
Real Estate
Investment

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Bowling Green - Kentucky - US

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Qualified buyers will have the opportunity to purchase one or both of these income-producing investment properties located in Bowling Green, Ky. United Country | Heartland Realty & Auction LLC will offer two country homes and acreage at a two-auction live event on September 28 starting at 5:30 PM.

The auctions will take place on-site at 602 Plum Springs Road, Bowling Green, Ky. "We are excited to present these income-producing properties to the market," said Chris Gravil, broker with United Country | Heartland Realty and Auction LLC. "Both properties are currently rented by long-term tenants providing turn-key income potential."

Located just minutes from 1-65, downtown Bowling Green and North Industrial Park, both properties provide a convenient yet private location. The first property features a 1,636± square foot brick home on 5.87± acres with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The second property features a 1,134± square foot home on 0.90± acre lot with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. "These are quality properties being sold by the Jerry Don Maxwell Sr Estate," said Gravil, "sure to be a solid investment for the new owners!"

Detailed information about the properties for sale, as well as details about the auctions, can be found online at www.UCHeartlandAuctions.com or by calling 270-783-3000.

About United Country

United Country Real Estate – a division of the United Real Estate Group – is the leading, fully integrated network of conventional and auction real estate professionals. The company has been an innovator in lifestyle wcj and country real estate marketing since 1925. United Country supports nearly 500 offices and 5,000 real estate professionals across four continents, with a unique, comprehensive marketing program that includes the highest ranked and largest portfolios of specialty property marketing websites, the largest real estate marketing services company, an extensive buyer database of more than 550,000 opt-in buyers and exclusive global advertising of properties. For more information about United Country Real Estate or United Real Estate, please visit www.UnitedCountry.com or www.UnitedRealEstate.com

Contact
United Real Estate Group
***@unitedcountry.com
End
Source:United Country | Heartland Realty & Auction LLC
Email:***@unitedcountry.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
United Real Estate Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share