Kentucky Income-Producing Investment Property Be Offered at Auction

-- Qualified buyers will have the opportunity to purchase one or both of these income-producing investment properties located in Bowling Green, Ky. United Country | Heartland Realty & Auction LLC will offer two country homes and acreage at a two-auction live event on September 28 starting at 5:30 PM.The auctions will take place on-site at 602 Plum Springs Road, Bowling Green, Ky. "We are excited to present these income-producing properties to the market," said Chris Gravil, broker with United Country | Heartland Realty and Auction LLC. "Both properties are currently rented by long-term tenants providing turn-key income potential."Located just minutes from 1-65, downtown Bowling Green and North Industrial Park, both properties provide a convenient yet private location. The first property features a 1,636± square foot brick home on 5.87± acres with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The second property features a 1,134± square foot home on 0.90± acre lot with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. "These are quality properties being sold by the Jerry Don Maxwell Sr Estate," said Gravil, "sure to be a solid investment for the new owners!"Detailed information about the properties for sale, as well as details about the auctions, can be found online at www.UCHeartlandAuctions.com or by calling 270-783-3000.United Country Real Estate – a division of the United Real Estate Group – is the leading, fully integrated network of conventional and auction real estate professionals. The company has been an innovator in lifestyle wcj and country real estate marketing since 1925. United Country supports nearly 500 offices and 5,000 real estate professionals across four continents, with a unique, comprehensive marketing program that includes the highest ranked and largest portfolios of specialty property marketing websites, the largest real estate marketing services company, an extensive buyer database of more than 550,000 opt-in buyers and exclusive global advertising of properties. For more information about United Country Real Estate or United Real Estate, please visit www.UnitedCountry.com or www.UnitedRealEstate.com