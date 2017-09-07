News By Tag
Supply Chain Experts Span Barcoding Inc.'s Executive Forum 7 Speaker Lineup
Leaders in supply chain management and mobile technology will share insights during systems integrator's seventh annual conference on Oct. 12
After a keynote address from Keri Speciale-Corbin, director of IT Infrastructure Service Management, DHL Supply Chain North America, the following Barcoding executives, partners and clients will take the spotlight:
• Farris Habbaba, head of engineering for enterprise mobile computers, Zebra Technologies, presents "Enterprise Asset Intelligence"
• Lyle Sprinkle, marketing integration leader, Intelligrated (Honeywell), presents "Augmented and Virtual Reality"
• David Rush, senior product manager, Cradlepoint, presents "Impact of 5G on Your Business"
• Martin Jack, chief technology officer, Barcoding, Inc., presents "Windows End of Life and Moving to Android"
• Brian Harvey, senior systems engineer, Barcoding, Inc., presents "How to Have a Flawless Implementation"
• Peter Zalinski, product manager, Identification Solutions, Barcoding, Inc., presents "Label Automation and the Supply Chain: Meeting Global Standards"
• Ken Currie, vice president of business development, Barcoding, Inc., presents "Telematics-
• Noel McKeon, business development director, IntelliTrack, presents "Best Practices for IoT and Asset Intelligence"
• Tom O'Boyle, director of RFID, Barcoding, Inc., presents "Digitizing the Supply Chain; the Promise of IoT"
• Chase Sowden, supply chain architect, Six Sigma Black Belt, Barcoding, Inc., presents "Ideas for a More Efficient and Productive Warehouse "
Executive Forum 7 is Barcoding's premier supply chain event. The full-day conference is designed to provide #SupplyChainGeeks with the knowledge to succeed with mobile technology in the enterprise. In addition to Speciale-Corbin's keynote, sessions and panels with leading area supply chain experts, the event will feature an RFID demonstration;
Shane Snyder, president, Barcoding, Inc., said, "Each year, we bring together the most insightful thought leaders in the supply chain industry to share best practices and proven strategies. This year's lineup will have something for everyone – from the latest in IoT and RFID to Six Sigma and implementation best practices. We hope our attendees gain actionable insights they can take back to their organizations and put to good use."
For more information about Barcoding's Executive Forum or to register, visit: http://www.cvent.com/
About Barcoding, Inc.
Barcoding, Inc. is a systems integrator specializing in the development, deployment, and management of enterprise-wide solutions that drive efficiency, accuracy, and connectivity. With dedicated practices in Supply Chain Architecture, Automatic Identification (AIDC), Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Consumables, Software, and Professionals Services, Barcoding impacts tens of thousands of organizations in a wide range of industries by increasing revenue, reducing operational costs, and improving customer experiences. Founded in 1998, Barcoding is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, with offices across the United States. For more information, visit www.barcoding.com.
Heather Andrews
***@dprgroup.com
