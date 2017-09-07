News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
AutoGravity Names Stuart Holmes As Executive Vice President Of Business Development
"With over a decade of leadership in the automotive finance industry, Stuart is a natural fit for our management team," said Andy Hinrichs, Founder and CEO of AutoGravity. "He brings a wealth of experience developing strategic partnerships combined with strong overall business acumen. Stuart will accelerate our growth by building new partnerships to drive even more users to the AutoGravity platform."
Prior to joining AutoGravity, Holmes served as Co-Founder and Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer for SpringboardAuto.com where he was responsible for product design and building partnerships. Prior to SpringboardAuto.com, Holmes led business development at CarFinance Capital and spent more than eight years at DealerTrack Technologies. Under his leadership, DealerTrack developed many of the key relationships that positioned the company as a leading indirect automotive finance platform, including partnerships with Hyundai Capital America, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, Volvo Car Financial Services and American Honda Financial Corporation, wcj among others.
"The digital transformation of the auto finance industry is moving at the speed of light and AutoGravity has positioned itself as a leader in the space. The opportunity to join the team and contribute to the growth and evolution of the industry is extremely exciting," said Holmes. "I look forward to helping the company change the way people buy and finance cars."
Holmes received his MBA in finance from Kennesaw State University and a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Georgia.
ABOUT AUTOGRAVITY
AutoGravity is revolutionizing the way people buy and finance cars. Harnessing the power of the smartphone, AutoGravity technology provides a new level of transparency, convenience and speed to the car shopping and financing process. AutoGravity partners with the world's leading banks and financial services companies to give car buyers direct control over their car financing options while connecting them to a nationwide network of trusted car dealerships. Available on iOS, Android and Web, AutoGravity empowers car buyers with up to four binding offers in minutes. Based in Irvine, California, AutoGravity was founded by an international team of digital natives and auto industry veterans. For more information on AutoGravity, please visit www.autogravity.com and follow @AutoGravity (https://www.twitter.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse