Stay Groovy at Woofstock: MCLife Tulsa Partners with Tulsa Woofstock As Media Sponsor
TULSA, Okla. - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Get ready to raise the Woof!For the second consecutive year, MCLife Tulsa is a media sponsor for Tulsa Woofstock, on September 23rd at Riverwalk Crossing in Jenks, OK.
Tulsa Woofstock is Oklahoma's largest and grooviest pet adoption event. The event is hosted by Oklahoma Alliance for Animals, which is a Tulsa based non-profit collaborative organization established in 2004. The primary goal of Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is to bring together people and resources needed to overcome pet homelessness, abuse and neglect.
Along with a combination of digital efforts to advertise Tulsa Woofstock, MCLife Tulsa is also providing physical support via the MCLife tent and photo kiosk during the event.
This is our second year sponsoring Tulsa Woofstock and it is going to be a blast! says Joshua Selph, Manager of Events and Partnerships, It is the perfect opportunity for us to meet local pet owners and businesses while supporting the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals.
Here at MCLife Tulsa, we love pets! Each of our communities are pet friendly communities;
MCLife Tulsa is committed to finding local partners in the Greater Tulsa area, and our sub-markets, that further build community connections and engagement. You can learn more about the brand and partnership opportunities at: http://mclifetulsa.com/
About MCLife: MCLife http://wwwmclife.com is the residential apartment brand of MC Companies. Doing apartment marketing differently, MCLife is all about building resident connections within the community. The quirky brand is focused on where people eat, shop and play, the MCLife good life promises and their signature we love pet's policy. Uniquely branded in each of our submarkets, you can find MCLife in Phoenix, Tucson, Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Tulsa.
About MC Companies: MC Companies http://www.mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $500 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.
