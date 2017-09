Stay Groovy at Woofstock: MCLife Tulsa Partners with Tulsa Woofstock As Media Sponsor

End

Get ready to raise the Woof!For the second consecutive year, MCLife Tulsa is a media sponsor for Tulsa Woofstock, on September 23rd at Riverwalk Crossing in Jenks, OK. Tulsa Woofstock is Oklahoma's largest and grooviest pet adoption event. The event is hosted by Oklahoma Alliance for Animals, which is a Tulsa based non-profit collaborative organization established in 2004. The primary goal of Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is to bring together people and resources needed to overcome pet homelessness, abuse and neglect.Along with a combination of digital efforts to advertise Tulsa Woofstock, MCLife Tulsa is also providing physical support via the MCLife tent and photo kiosk during the event.says Joshua Selph, Manager of Events and Partnerships,Here at MCLife Tulsa, we love pets! Each of our communities are pet friendly communities;MC Life has a "no breed and no size restrictions"Pet Policy that extends across each and every MCLife community. By participating in this event, we are able to share our love for pets with the Tulsa community and show them that wcj we know how important their furry friends are.MCLife Tulsa is committed to finding local partners in the Greater Tulsa area, and our sub-markets, that further build community connections and engagement. You can learn more about the brand and partnership opportunities at: http://mclifetulsa.com/ # # # #MCLife http://wwwmclife.com is the residential apartment brand of MC Companies. Doing apartment marketing differently, MCLife is all about building resident connections within the community. The quirky brand is focused on where people eat, shop and play, the MCLife good life promises and their signature we love pet's policy. Uniquely branded in each of our submarkets, you can find MCLife in Phoenix, Tucson, Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Tulsa.MC Companies http://www.mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $500 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.