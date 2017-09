It's All About the Kids® Foundation's Feed The Kids Program

Bridging the Weekend Food Insecurity Gap for San Diego's Kids

IAATK Feed The Kids

Contact

Angela Brannon-Baptiste

***@itsallaboutthekids.org Angela Brannon-Baptiste

End

-- Since 2004, the award-winning,has helped over 16,000 children in San Diego and Baja Mexico. For the first 13 years, the charity did many things including collecting over 30,000 toys, mentoring over 200 teens, and providing food and necessities to over 500 hundred children in orphanages in Baja Mexico.has decided to now focus on one of the most important necessities that kids need: Food. Through theprogram,mission is to bridge the weekend food insecurity gap for children in impoverished neighborhoods.According to state statistics, almost 59% of California's kids qualify for free school lunch. San Diego has numerous schools wcj where 99% of children qualify.is committed to helping these schools. The pilot program will include King Chavez Primary Academy and continue to more schools in 2018. Each week, kids and their families will receive up to 30 pounds of food, including bread, fresh and canned vegetables and fruits, cereal, oatmeal, pasta, rice and beans and other staples; enough for 35 meals. Homeless families will also receive ready-to-eat meals.is proud to partner with the San Diego Food Bank and Panera Bread.Platinum investors in the program include Attorney King Aminpour and Women Who Give. Donors are asked to buy meals on the charity's website. One time and monthly investments are available to provide kids with food for the weekend. Investments include 35 meals for $25, 140 meals for $100 and, for an investment of $100 a month for a year, 1,680 meals will go to San Diego's kids.relies on individuals and volunteer groups to help at food distribution sites and atevents. Anyone who is 11 years of age and older is invited to volunteer (children 11-16 years old must be accompanied by an adult). There is no experience necessary and volunteers can help one time or on a regular basis.is a San Diego based 501c[3] nonprofit organization that improves the lives of less fortunate children. To invest in meals, volunteer and learn more, visit http://www.ItsAllAboutTheKids.org