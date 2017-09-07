News By Tag
Viet Pearl Restaurant Wins 2017 Spectrum Award For Customer Satisfaction
Viet Pearl Restaurant receives its first City Beat News Spectrum Award for providing excellent customer service.
In partnership with The Stirling Center for Excellence, CBN recognizes businesses for providing an outstanding customer experience and honors them with the Spectrum Award. Winners are based on CBN's independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of top-flight customer service and customer satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those with a 4 or 5 star rating receive the Spectrum Award.
Viet Pearl boasts authentic Vietnamese cuisine prepared by talented chefs who have years of fine dining experience in the United States and abroad. "Here at Viet Pearl, we are pleased to offer our guests a unique dining experience,"
According to Nguyen, the restaurant aims to provide three things to every guest who comes through the door: good food, reasonably priced in a welcoming environment. "For a restaurateur there can be nothing else that takes priority over these three key elements, and here at Viet Pearl we believe that we have them covered," he says. "Customer service is so much more than just a smile and a thank You. It's predicting the needs of the guest ahead of time. It's having the ability to describe a dish to a guest who has never been exposed to the Vietnamese culture or its cuisine. It's making sure that we keep the goal in mind, all the time, that each first-time guest can become a regular customer if their needs are met in a friendly and timely manner and the dishes are pleasing to the palate consistently."
In addition to outstanding cuisine, Viet Pearl offers Saturday night karaoke, big-screen monitors for watching sports, live jazz/blues music on Fridays and spaces for hosting full-service events such as wedding receptions, birthday parties, bridal showers, painting parties and charitable functions.
After hosting a family birthday party, where wcj the karaoke machine was brought out after the meal, Viet Pearl received a thank-you note simply saying, "To the staff at Viet Pearl Restaurant, thanks for making our mother's 80th birthday party a success. Her grandkids are all talking about what a great time they had."
"It's moments like this when we know that our goal and our mission are being accomplished,"
Viet Pearl is located at 8801 Baltimore National Pike in Ellicott City and is open seven days a week. For more information, visit the restaurant online at vietpearlrestaurant.com or check out its Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/
About City Beat News and The Stirling Center
The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to enable and encourage excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in both commercial businesses such as those served by City Beat News, and its "life" and "public service" divisions.
City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.
