Talented Learning Unveils "Learning Tech Success" Fall Webinar Series

Industry analyst John Leh to lead four new live online events this fall -- each focused on how to leverage modern learning technology for improved business results.

Talented Learning unveils fall webinar series focused on learning tech success

JoElle Girton

Talented Learning, LLC

570-784-1847

JoElle Girton
Talented Learning, LLC
570-784-1847
talented@talentedlearning.com

-- Independent research and consulting firm Talented Learning today announced its 2017 Fall Webinar Series -- four free online events designed to help organizations create lasting business value through modern learning technologies. At each of these live sessions, CEO and Lead Analyst John Leh will team-up with industry innovators to address some of the biggest challenges learning and development professionals face."Our recent 'Summer of Learning' webinar series drew tremendous response from professionals who want practical advice that helps them advance their learning initiatives,"John Leh explained. "The Fall Webinar Series naturally expands on our summer agenda by exploring additional critical issues that are top-of-mind as learning organizations plan for the year ahead."The Fall Webinar Series focuses on these four topics:• What it takes for associations to succeed in providing continuing education to members,• How to get more from a traditional LMS — not with workarounds or replacement, but by augmenting existing systems,• How to boost engagement in extended enterprise learning programs designed to serve customers, business partners and other external audiences, and• How artificial intelligence works in combination with an LMS for dramatic improvement in learning experience and results.Individuals can reserve a virtual seat at any of the events at all-in-on registration form, available at http://bit.ly/ FallWebinarsReg . (All registrants will receive links to webinar recordings, even if they are unable to attend a live session.) Detailed descriptions of each session are available in John Leh's recent agenda post: https://talentedlearning.com/ learning-tech- success-fall- w... September 21, 1-2 p.m. ET (live online event)— featuring Tamer Ali, SVP and General Manager, Education Solutions at Community Brands.October 5, 1-2 p.m. ET (live online event)— featuring Stephan Pineau, CEO at Training Orchestra.Oct 26, 1-2 p.m. ET (live online event)— featuring Kevin Hanegan, VP of Knowledge and Learning at Qlik.Nov 15, 1-2 p.m. ET (live online event)— featuring experts from EdCast.The Fall Webinar Series continues Talented Learning's tradition of producing free online events that explore how emerging technology is rapidly redefining today's LMS marketplace. The most popular webinars John Leh has led over the past three years are now available on-demand at no charge to anyone who joins Talented Learning's recently launched Learning Center.John Leh is CEO and Lead Analyst at Talented Learning, LLC. Named one of the Top 20 Global Elearning Movers and Shakers wcj of 2017, John is a fiercely independent LMS selection consultant and blogger who helps organizations develop and implement learning technology strategies – primarily for the extended enterprise. John's advice is based on 20 years of industry experience, serving as a trusted LMS selection and sales adviser to more than 100 learning organizations with a total technology spend of more than $65 million.Talented Learning is an independent research and consulting firm devoted to helping organizations of all sizes choose and use modern LMS solutions and related technologies for their unique business needs. Insights from Talented Learning help organizations at every stage of the learning technology implementation lifecycle, from business case development and requirements definition, to vendor evaluation and selection. The firm's analysts also serve as trusted advisors to modern LMS vendors who must manage product positioning and roadmaps in today's dynamic elearning landscape. For additional information, visit TalentedLearning.com.