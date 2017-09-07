News By Tag
Talented Learning Unveils "Learning Tech Success" Fall Webinar Series
Industry analyst John Leh to lead four new live online events this fall -- each focused on how to leverage modern learning technology for improved business results.
"Our recent 'Summer of Learning' webinar series drew tremendous response from professionals who want practical advice that helps them advance their learning initiatives,"
The Fall Webinar Series focuses on these four topics:
• What it takes for associations to succeed in providing continuing education to members,
• How to get more from a traditional LMS — not with workarounds or replacement, but by augmenting existing systems,
• How to boost engagement in extended enterprise learning programs designed to serve customers, business partners and other external audiences, and
• How artificial intelligence works in combination with an LMS for dramatic improvement in learning experience and results.
FALL WEBINAR SERIES SCHEDULE
September 21, 1-2 p.m. ET (live online event)
The Power of Professional Development:
October 5, 1-2 p.m. ET (live online event)
Unhappy With Your LMS? Don't Ditch It. Augment It! — featuring Stephan Pineau, CEO at Training Orchestra.
Oct 26, 1-2 p.m. ET (live online event)
How to Succeed at Extended Enterprise Education: Strategies for Learning Engagement — featuring Kevin Hanegan, VP of Knowledge and Learning at Qlik.
Nov 15, 1-2 p.m. ET (live online event)
A Smarter LMS: How AI Measurably Improves Learning Experience and Impact — featuring experts from EdCast.
ABOUT TALENTED LEARNING WEBINARS
The Fall Webinar Series continues Talented Learning's tradition of producing free online events that explore how emerging technology is rapidly redefining today's LMS marketplace. The most popular webinars John Leh has led over the past three years are now available on-demand at no charge to anyone who joins Talented Learning's recently launched Learning Center.
ABOUT JOHN LEH
John Leh is CEO and Lead Analyst at Talented Learning, LLC. Named one of the Top 20 Global Elearning Movers and Shakers wcj of 2017, John is a fiercely independent LMS selection consultant and blogger who helps organizations develop and implement learning technology strategies – primarily for the extended enterprise. John's advice is based on 20 years of industry experience, serving as a trusted LMS selection and sales adviser to more than 100 learning organizations with a total technology spend of more than $65 million.
ABOUT TALENTED LEARNING
Talented Learning is an independent research and consulting firm devoted to helping organizations of all sizes choose and use modern LMS solutions and related technologies for their unique business needs. Insights from Talented Learning help organizations at every stage of the learning technology implementation lifecycle, from business case development and requirements definition, to vendor evaluation and selection. The firm's analysts also serve as trusted advisors to modern LMS vendors who must manage product positioning and roadmaps in today's dynamic elearning landscape. For additional information, visit TalentedLearning.com.
Media Contact
JoElle Girton
Talented Learning, LLC
570-784-1847
talented@talentedlearning.com
