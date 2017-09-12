This Low Carb Ketogenic Kookie Was 100% Funded In Less Than 5 Hours!

Keto Kookie, The World's Best Tasting Low Carb Cookie, raised over 100% of funds in less than 5 hours and is now accepting orders on Kickstarter.

--Keto Kookie has just launched their Kickstarter page and is already fully funded only 5 hours into the crowdfunding campaign! Currently, withraised with, Keto Kookie has proved that people just can't get enough of these low carb cookies. As of this article, more thanhave contributed to this campaign.Support for the Keto Kookie campaign continues to pour in as Early Bird Perks are being sold out.Keto Kookie continues to offer contributors an amazing offer ofWith all natural ingredients ranging from coconut flour, almond butter, monk-fruit extract, and erythritol, Keto Kookies are a delicious alternative for those who are looking for a low carb, gluten free, no sugar added cookie!With this just being the start of the campaign, Keto Kookie looks to continue the momentum and give Kookie fans what they wcj need and deserve, a treat without the cheat!Co-Founders Kristoffer & Victor both started the Ketogenic Diet in 2016, and would regularly meet at local coffee shops to share their experiences. After a while, they realized there were no quality Ketogenic snacks, and so began a life-changing conversation of "What ifs…"- What if you could bake buttery cookies without added sugar or gluten?- What if you could stay within your macros and still feel like you're cheating?- What if you could feel more productive just by eating more fatty goodness?- What if you could create a sweet snack without the sugar crash?Thus Keto Kookie was born!