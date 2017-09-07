News By Tag
Gaming Convention Returns for Third Year
The third incarnation of GaMExpo promises a larger, more diverse crowd in partnership with OtakuFair.
The convention dates are Friday November 3, 2017 through Sunday November 5, 2017.
GaMExpo is being held at the Hilton San Antonio Hill Country Hotel located at 9800 Westover Hills Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78251.
GaMExpo X OtakuFair will offer numerous types of tabletop gaming and some wcj video games, as well as panels and cosplay. Not only can attendees borrow any one of the 170 games that GaMExpo X OtakuFair offers in their game library, but they can also play with the many game masters who will be teaching people games as well as running games for experienced players. You will also be able to dress in your best cosplay and enter the contest plus attend panels where you can learn all sorts of things about anime, cosplay and gaming. For a full list of events interested parties should visit www.thegamexpo.com.
There will be several vendors available at the event that will be offering games, gaming paraphernalia, anime paraphernalia, art and crafts for purchase. There will also be a silent auction on Saturday with all proceeds going to our 2017 charity Extra Life, which helps children who are hospitalized.
GaMExpo X OtakuFair provides people a place to come to play games, to meet new people, to hang out with old friends, to become part of a community and to learn about what events are available in San Antonio. People who attend the convention do not have to be veterans to either fandom, they can be new to playing games, or new to getting into anime or cosplay. There will be fun events for people of all levels and there will be crossover events that bring the fandoms together.
Currently, weekend passes are available on the website for $25.00 which allows for access to the convention on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $40.00 for the weekend pass. Individual day passes can also be purchased at the door; the Friday pass is $15.00, the Saturday pass is $20.00 and the Sunday pass is $15.00. Military personnel and students receive a $5.00 discount.
www.thegamexpo.com
***@thegamexpo.com
