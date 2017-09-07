 
Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
13121110987


Swoozie's and YMCA Greensboro Team Up for Fall Tailgate Pep Rally

Event benefiting the Y to feature game-day grub, tailgate party essentials, giveaways and more
 
 
Youth soccer at the YMCA Greensboro
Youth soccer at the YMCA Greensboro
 
GREENSBORO, N.C. - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Specialty gift boutique Swoozie's (http://www.swoozies.com/), located at Friendly Center, is celebrating the return of football season – and game-day parties – with a Tailgating Pep Rally event to benefit the YMCA of Greensboro (https://www.ymcagreensboro.org/). The event, held on Thursday, September 21, from 4-7 p.m., will feature fun tailgating activities and Swoozie's will donate a portion of the day's proceeds to the Y's youth sports, which includes flag football, cheerleading, swim team, volleyball, basketball, baseball/t-ball and soccer.

Pep rally attendees will enjoy game-day grub, a face-painting station, 20 percent off storewide, raffles and giveaways including megaphones from the Y. The first 30 guests to register will receive a prize package with tailgate party essentials and other exclusive discounts.

"At Swoozie's, we're passionate about celebrating life's occasions and sports are very much a part of that philosophy," said Andrea Bressler, general manager of Swoozie's Greensboro. "We're excited to host a fun family event that embraces this community's love of sports and spotlights the life-changing programs at the Y."

The YMCA of Greensboro has eight area branches and is committed to ensuring inclusivity and accessibility of its programs, including its youth sports offerings. Greg Jones, president/CEO of YMCA of Greensboro, shared, "We're grateful for this opportunity to partner with Swoozie's and celebrate the season with our Y cheerleaders and the Greensboro community. Partnerships like this one are invaluable and the donation will help support local kids, adults and families."

Swoozie's is known as the go-to wcj source for unique and personalized gifts and party planning supplies including sports-themed gifts and tailgate essentials (http://www.swoozies.com/category/entertaining/tailgate) for football lovers – from youth leagues to the pros and everything in between. Get the "W" this football season and get ready for game day with "Let's Tailgate, Y'all" printed cups and napkins, "Game On" wooden silverware kits, University of North Carolina Tar Heels serving trays, NFL Carolina Panthers Sportula (grilling spatula), NC State University Wolfpack cooler bag, touchdown table runner, and more. Much of Swoozie's merchandise can be customized in store including totes, glassware, jewelry, invitations and stationery.

The Tailgate Pep Rally will be held Thursday, September 21, from 4-7 p.m. at Swoozie's Greensboro located Friendly Center, 3334 West Friendly Avenue. Registration is encouraged. Visit Swoozie's Greensboro Facebook Page to register for the event: https://www.facebook.com/Swoozies-Greensboro-139878722700...
Source:Swoozie's
Sep 12, 2017 News



