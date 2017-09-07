News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Swoozie's and YMCA Greensboro Team Up for Fall Tailgate Pep Rally
Event benefiting the Y to feature game-day grub, tailgate party essentials, giveaways and more
Pep rally attendees will enjoy game-day grub, a face-painting station, 20 percent off storewide, raffles and giveaways including megaphones from the Y. The first 30 guests to register will receive a prize package with tailgate party essentials and other exclusive discounts.
"At Swoozie's, we're passionate about celebrating life's occasions and sports are very much a part of that philosophy,"
The YMCA of Greensboro has eight area branches and is committed to ensuring inclusivity and accessibility of its programs, including its youth sports offerings. Greg Jones, president/CEO of YMCA of Greensboro, shared, "We're grateful for this opportunity to partner with Swoozie's and celebrate the season with our Y cheerleaders and the Greensboro community. Partnerships like this one are invaluable and the donation will help support local kids, adults and families."
Swoozie's is known as the go-to wcj source for unique and personalized gifts and party planning supplies including sports-themed gifts and tailgate essentials (http://www.swoozies.com/
The Tailgate Pep Rally will be held Thursday, September 21, from 4-7 p.m. at Swoozie's Greensboro located Friendly Center, 3334 West Friendly Avenue. Registration is encouraged. Visit Swoozie's Greensboro Facebook Page to register for the event: https://www.facebook.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse