Industry News





JetView™ Latex Low Tack Window Film

Make a statement 24 hours a day with Tekra's new window film.
 
 
Window Signs
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. has just released a new film to their JetView™ Latex line of digital films. This film is a low tack window film that can be lit from either direction. "Front-lit, backlit, or sunlight, this material will allows you to have a vibrant message visible in your store windows. It offers lay flat properties and a polyester base film means that it can withstand the heat of a sunlit window without warping", states Rebecca Fuhrman, Market Development Manager of Digital Films at Tekra. This material is optimized for Latex and Ultra-violet (UV) ink receptivity. "The versatility of this material allows it to be a mainstay product for any wide-format print jobs using UV and Latex inkjet presses," states Rebecca Fuhrman.


Tekra's JetView™ wcj Latex Low Tack Window Film is six millimeters thick with removable adhesive and it is offered in two roll sizes: 36" x 20' and 60" x 100'. This film will be featured at Tekra's booth #2711 at the SGIA Expo in New Orleans, Louisiana October 10-12, 2017.

Click to Share