JetView™ Latex Low Tack Window Film
Make a statement 24 hours a day with Tekra's new window film.
Tekra's JetView™ wcj Latex Low Tack Window Film is six millimeters thick with removable adhesive and it is offered in two roll sizes: 36" x 20' and 60" x 100'. This film will be featured at Tekra's booth #2711 at the SGIA Expo in New Orleans, Louisiana October 10-12, 2017.
Rebecca Fuhrman
***@tekra.com
