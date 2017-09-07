News By Tag
People House to Hold Affordable Counseling Fundraiser at Dazzle on Nov. 5, 2017
"The Gift of Music" event to feature six bands on two stages and a silent auction
"We are thrilled to have this opportunity to raise money for our empowerment programs serving the Denver community – at such a gorgeous landmark venue," said Lori Ohlson, President of the People House board of directors. "We encourage everyone in the community to join us on November 5, contribute to a great cause and enjoy the incredible musicians who will be playing at Dazzle!"
Bands performing at Dazzle wcj for this event include:
1) The Grown A$$ Man Band -- http://grownassmanband.com/
2) The Jack McManaman Trio -- https://www.jackmcmanaman.com/
3) AviFauna -- https://avifaunaband.tumblr.com/
4) Duke Street Kings -- http://www.thedukestreetkings.com/
5) Over the Castle -- https://overthecastle.com/
6) Amazing Bass: A four-woman traditional acapella group who will perform a mix of 40s, 50s and modern songs
Dazzle, voted by Downbeat magazine as one of the top 100 jazz clubs in the world, recently moved into its new location in the historic Baur's building at 1512 Curtis Street. Founded in 1998, Dazzle has become renowned over the last two decades for booking internationally known, Grammy-winning, and highly talented, world-class musicians. The new location in the Baur's building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, doubles the space available for Dazzle customers and musicians alike. And with Mario Godoy, formerly with Piatti in Cherry Creek, as executive chef, the delights from the new kitchen add to the feast for the senses.
People House is a non-profit organization with a successful 40-year history of responding to the community's need for personal and spiritual growth and emotional healing. It serves people who are in crisis, life transition and/or who are motivated to develop themselves physically, psychologically, and spiritually. It's Affordable Counseling Program served 711 clients in 2016. For more information:
Media Contact
Janet Ferguson, LMFT, People House Board Member
janet_ferguson@
