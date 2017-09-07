 
Industry News





September 2017
UPSL National Player Of The Week: Colorado Rush SC's Ryan Hayward

Colorado Rush SC forward Ryan Hayward had two goals and an assists in 5-0 victory
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Colorado Rush Soccer Club forward Ryan Hayward has been named UPSL National Player of the Week. A native of Wales, Hayward scored twice and had an assist in a 5-0 victory over FC Boulder in a Colorado Conference game on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.

Hayward started and played 90 minutes for Colorado Rush SC (3-1-0 overall), which stays atop of the Pro Premier Division Colorado Conference table with the victory.

A Welsh international, Hayward played previously for Cryoesyceiliog AFC in the Welsh Second Division.

The UPSL National Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by members of the league and journalists covering the UPSL.

FALL 2017 WINNERS

WEEK 0 – Christian Ochoa (Indios Denver FC)
WEEK 1 – Kevin Schulte (FC Boulder)
WEEK 2 – Inza Cisse (GAM United FC)
WEEK 3 – Ryan Hayward (Colorado Rush SC)

United Premier wcj Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 90 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
Source:United Premier Soccer League
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
