Sunny Mabrey To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday September 20th, 2017
Sunny Mabrey will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live on Wednesday September 20th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com
Beam up one of the most exciting science-fiction adventures of the month, "Beyond the Trek" now available from Screen Media.
Winner of at least nine major film awards including Best Feature Films at the Los Angeles Movie Awards and Best Sci-Fi Feature at the New York Science Fiction Film Festival, "Beyond the Trek" is "Visually stunning and thematically engrossing..."
Five genetically engineered "perfect" humans are sent on a rescue mission to Titan, where only one man has survived a ruined expedition to retrieve a vital cargo. Under the stress of isolation in outer space, the five perfect humans begin to exhibit formerly-concealed character flaws that threaten to tear the mission (and their chances for survival) apart.
Sunny Mabrey (Snakes on a Plane, Species 3), Michael Nouri (The Hidden, TV's "Damages"), and Lance Broadway (Olympus Has Fallen) star in an Ian Truitner film, available on VOD and DVD (exclusively from Walmart) September 5.
Says director Ian Truitner, "Beyond the Trek" reflects back to classic Sci-Fi in its aim to challenge how we see the world and ourselves. wcj It's not the frantic spectacle of special effects extravaganzas made by huge studios, rather we aimed to draw audiences in with suspense, multidimensional characters and thought-provoking themes. After a successful a festival run that saw the film screen for Sci-Fi fans around the world, "Beyond the Trek" is now available to everyone!"
The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Sunny Mabrey and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with her about her career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/watch Sunny Mabrey live on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday September 20th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
