The Mills Building Receives LEED Platinum Certification
The Swig Company's long-held, landmark building secures USGBC's highest certification
Though it was designed and built long before LEED came into existence, the Mills Building is one of the longest serving office buildings in the country to secure LEED Platinum certification for being maintained and operated for improved environmental and human health performance. It is believed to be the oldest commercially-
"Since 1892, The Mills Building has been at the cutting edge when it comes to providing office space and amenities," said Tammy Liang, Property Manager. "For a time it was one of the tallest buildings west of the Mississippi and its structure survived the 1908 earthquake. By preserving and celebrating its historic features, prioritizing sustainability, and updating infrastructure and technology, the Mills Building today appeals to a broad range of creative, entrepreneurial, and traditional tenants," she said.
The Mills Building has been continuously owned by The Swig Company for more than 63 years. The building first received LEED certification in 2012, at the gold level. Over the past five years, The Swig Company has updated the building's plumbing systems to reduce water consumption, adopted green cleaning policies, developed a comprehensive indoor air quality program and installed low-energy LED lighting and lighting automation features. The building also offers recycling (http://www.themillsbuilding.com/
