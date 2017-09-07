 
Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
13121110987


The Mills Building Receives LEED Platinum Certification

The Swig Company's long-held, landmark building secures USGBC's highest certification
 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The Swig Company today announced that one of its signature assets, the landmark, historic Mills Building (http://www.themillsbuilding.com/) at 220 Montgomery Street, along with adjacent properties at 333 and 369 Pine, have been awarded LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum certification (https://www.usgbc.org/leed) from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC).

Though it was designed and built long before LEED came into existence, the Mills Building is one of the longest serving office buildings in the country to secure LEED Platinum certification for being maintained and operated for improved environmental and human health performance. It is believed to be the oldest commercially-owned, multitenant building in the Bay Area to carry USGBC's highest certification.

"Since 1892, The Mills Building has been at the cutting edge when it comes to providing office space and amenities," said Tammy Liang, Property Manager. "For a time it was one of the tallest buildings west of the Mississippi and its structure survived the 1908 earthquake. By preserving and celebrating its historic features, prioritizing sustainability, and updating infrastructure and technology, the Mills Building today appeals to a broad range of creative, entrepreneurial, and traditional tenants," she said.

The Mills Building has been continuously owned by The Swig Company for more than 63 years. The building first received LEED certification in 2012, at the gold level. Over the past five years, The Swig Company has updated the building's plumbing systems to reduce water consumption, adopted green cleaning policies, developed a comprehensive indoor air quality program and installed low-energy LED lighting and lighting automation features. The building also offers recycling (http://www.themillsbuilding.com/sustainability-programs/a...), electric vehicle charging, wcj composting and bike racks.

About The Swig Company:

The Swig Company, LLC (http://www.swigco.com/) is a privately-owned, San Francisco-based real estate operator with an 80 year history of investment, development, partnership and management of commercial real estate properties in major US markets. Founded by Benjamin H. Swig in 1936, The Swig Company is guided by a long-term investment perspective that has proven adept at stewarding investors safely through multiple market cycles. The company's vertically-integrated operational platform, which includes investment, asset and property management, and leasing expertise, uses flexibility, generational thinking and sensitivity to sustainable practices to stay at the forefront of emerging trends in the commercial real estate industry.  For more information, visit: www.swigco.com.

