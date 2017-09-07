 
September 2017





31st Annual Westlake Village Sunrise Rotary Golf Tournament Set for Oct. 19

Proceeds from the event will support the Southeast Ventura County YMCA along with other local community-based organizations.
 
 
Westlake Sunrise Rotary annual golf touranment
Westlake Sunrise Rotary annual golf touranment
 
MOORPARK, Calif. - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The 31st Annual Sunrise Rotary Newhouse Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Thursday, October 19 at the Moorpark Country Club. Organized each year by the Rotary Club of Westlake Village Sunrise, proceeds from the event will support the Southeast Ventura County YMCA along with other local community-based organizations.

"We're honored that the Rotary Club selected the YMCA to receive proceeds from the golf tournament," says Janice Wise, Southeast Ventura Count YMCA development director. "The funds will be used to support YMCA camps, preschool, youth sports, teen programs, families programs and healthy living classes. Everyone in the community is welcome to participate in all our programs regardless of ability to pay." The Southeast Ventura County YMCA serves the Conejo and Simi valleys, Westlake Village, Oak Park, Agoura Hills and Moorpark through its four branches.

The tournament was renamed to honor John Newhouse who passed away earlier this year. Newhouse wcj was a long-time club member, club president for the 2013 – 2014 year and chaired this annual golf tournament for the last six years. Under his guidance, the tournament raised $120,000 that was then distributed to local and national charities.

"We are very excited to be carrying on the legacy our very dear John Newhouse left us with," says Saleem Saleem, golf tournament chair. "Although John was taken from us suddenly and too soon, he was a model Rotarian that we all looked up to. Whenever John was asked for any help or volunteering, he always said 'yes.' We miss him dearly and will honor him and his family at the upcoming tournament."

Golf tournament tickets are $200 per person ($700 for a foursome) and includes breakfast and lunch (provided by Cisco's Mexican Restaurant in Westlake Village), refreshments on the course and an evening cocktail/hors d'oeuvre/awards ceremony reception. The tournament begins at 9:00 a.m. with golfer check-in and putting contest followed by an 11:00 a.m. shotgun start. Tickets for the reception only are $50. Sponsorships, advertising and auction opportunities are also available.

For more information and to register, go to www.SunriseRotaryGolf.com.

Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
