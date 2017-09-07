 
News By Tag
* Dry Cleaning Franchise
* Franchise Opportunity
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Katy
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
13121110987


Lapels Dry Cleaning of Katy helps Harvey victims get off to a clean start

 
 
Lapels Hurricane Harvey effort
Lapels Hurricane Harvey effort
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Dry Cleaning Franchise
Franchise Opportunity

Industry:
Business

Location:
Katy - Texas - US

KATY, Texas - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The aftermath of Hurricane Harvey has left many lingering impacts. Returning to flooded homes or apartments, many victims who had to evacuate found clothing soaked and soiled. Lapels Dry Cleaning of Katy, located 5102 FM 1463, Katy, has been helping impacted families by providing up to $40 in free dry cleaning and 25 percent off the order beyond the first $40. They will continue to offer this for the entire month of September.

In addition to this discount, Lapels Dry Cleaning of Katy is not charging to process wet clothes to prepare items for dry cleaning. This service typically adds as much as 30 percent to the dry cleaning bill when clothes are brought in wet.

"We were very fortunate in our part of Katy not to suffer anywhere near the damage that many of our fellow Texans did. This offer is the least we can do to help out our fellow Texans and we hope it helps in some small way in getting things a little back to normal," said Komal Patel, owner of Lapels Dry Cleaning of Katy and Lapels Dry Cleaning of Richmond, located at 9107 FM 723 Road. Both locations are offering this discount for the month of September.

Lapels Dry Cleaning of Katy has also extended a special offer to teachers at Seven Lakes Junior High School, whose houses got flooded due to Hurricane Harvey. Patel's oldest daughter attends the school.

Lapels Dry Cleaning is known for its environmentally friendly dry cleaning process. The cornerstone of that process is a partnership agreement with GreenEarth®, the dry cleaning industry's only non-toxic cleaning alternative, to use its solutions at newer locations like Lapels Dry Cleaning of Katy. Using GreenEarth solutions and the latest technology in equipment, Lapels is one of the few dry cleaners able to boast that there is no hazardous waste in their process. Their environmentally-friendly cleaning process has no odor and is gentler on clothes, thus lengthening the life of clothes.

Hours at Lapels Dry Cleaning of Katy are Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm; Saturday 8 am to 5 pm; and Sunday, 12 pm to 3 pm.

For complete information on Lapels Dry Cleaning, please visit http://www.mylapels.com.

Lapels Dry Cleaning – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners

Each Lapels Dry Cleaning store offers a full slate of services, including: same-day dry cleaning; shirt service; tailoring; shoe repair; wedding gown preservation; suede and leather processing; box storage and fur storage. Lapels Dry Cleaning has stores in Arizona (Gilbert, Chandler, Phoenix, Scottsdale), Colorado (Littleton), Connecticut (Cromwell), wcj Florida (Fleming Island, Orange Park, Tampa) Louisiana (Monroe, West Monroe, Delhi, Rayville, Winnsboro), Massachusetts (Abington, Allston, Bedford, Boston, Boston Seaport, South Boston, Brighton, Burlington, Canton, Cohasset, Dedham, Easton, Framingham, Hanover, Hingham, Kingston, North Andover, Malden, Marshfield, Martha's Vineyard, Newtonville, Norton, Quincy, Somerville, Stoughton, Walpole, Waltham, Wakefield, Wellesley, Westford, Westwood and Wilmington), Michigan (Beverly Hills, Rochester Hills, West Bloomfield), Mississippi (New Albany, Tupelo, Oxford, Pontotoc), Missouri (Wildwood), New Jersey (Brick, Somerville), Ohio (Liberty Township), Oklahoma (Edmond, Oklahoma City), Pennsylvania (Bloomsburg), South Carolina (Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island), Texas (Bee Cave, Brownsville, Katy, Richmond). Additional locations are coming soon to Boston, MA, Lawrence, MA, Livingston, NJ, Piscataway, NJ and Doha, Qatar.

Lapels Dry Cleaning has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked as the number one franchise in the Dry Cleaning and Delivery Services category for Entrepreneur's Annual "Franchise 500" for 2016. Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Dry Cleaning has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.

Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Dry Cleaning CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.

Lapels Dry Cleaning corporate offices are located at 962 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels Dry Cleaning, call toll free (866) 695-2735 or email sales@lapelsdrycleaning.com. Additional information and up-to-date company news can also be found on the company's Web site, www.lapelsdrycleaning.com.

Contact
Steve Dubin
***@prworkzone.com
End
Source:Lapels Dry Cleaning
Email:***@prworkzone.com Email Verified
Tags:Dry Cleaning Franchise, Franchise Opportunity
Industry:Business
Location:Katy - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR Works PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share