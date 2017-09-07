News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lapels Dry Cleaning of Katy helps Harvey victims get off to a clean start
In addition to this discount, Lapels Dry Cleaning of Katy is not charging to process wet clothes to prepare items for dry cleaning. This service typically adds as much as 30 percent to the dry cleaning bill when clothes are brought in wet.
"We were very fortunate in our part of Katy not to suffer anywhere near the damage that many of our fellow Texans did. This offer is the least we can do to help out our fellow Texans and we hope it helps in some small way in getting things a little back to normal," said Komal Patel, owner of Lapels Dry Cleaning of Katy and Lapels Dry Cleaning of Richmond, located at 9107 FM 723 Road. Both locations are offering this discount for the month of September.
Lapels Dry Cleaning of Katy has also extended a special offer to teachers at Seven Lakes Junior High School, whose houses got flooded due to Hurricane Harvey. Patel's oldest daughter attends the school.
Lapels Dry Cleaning is known for its environmentally friendly dry cleaning process. The cornerstone of that process is a partnership agreement with GreenEarth®, the dry cleaning industry's only non-toxic cleaning alternative, to use its solutions at newer locations like Lapels Dry Cleaning of Katy. Using GreenEarth solutions and the latest technology in equipment, Lapels is one of the few dry cleaners able to boast that there is no hazardous waste in their process. Their environmentally-
Hours at Lapels Dry Cleaning of Katy are Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm; Saturday 8 am to 5 pm; and Sunday, 12 pm to 3 pm.
For complete information on Lapels Dry Cleaning, please visit http://www.mylapels.com.
Lapels Dry Cleaning – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners
Each Lapels Dry Cleaning store offers a full slate of services, including: same-day dry cleaning; shirt service; tailoring; shoe repair; wedding gown preservation;
Lapels Dry Cleaning has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked as the number one franchise in the Dry Cleaning and Delivery Services category for Entrepreneur's Annual "Franchise 500" for 2016. Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Dry Cleaning has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.
Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Dry Cleaning CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.
Lapels Dry Cleaning corporate offices are located at 962 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339.
To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels Dry Cleaning, call toll free (866) 695-2735 or email sales@lapelsdrycleaning.com. Additional information and up-to-date company news can also be found on the company's Web site, www.lapelsdrycleaning.com.
Contact
Steve Dubin
***@prworkzone.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse