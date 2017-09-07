 
Web Courseworks and .orgCommunity Announce the eLearning Thought Leaders Fall Webinar Series

 
 
MADISON, Wis. - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Web Courseworks and .orgCommunity are excited to announce the Fall eLearning Thought Leaders webinar series. The two organizations first collaborated on the eLearning Thought Leaders series in January of 2017. The Summer Series kicked off with Paul Gannon of Thoughtcast Media. The Fall Webinar Series will start in September, and will be held on the last Tuesday of the month from 11:30a.m to 12:30p.m Central Time.


David Kelly will kick off the Fall Series with How to Curate: Putting Curation into Practice on September 26th.  Register for the Fall eLearning Series here: http://www.webcourseworks.com/news-events/

The following webinars are scheduled from September – November:

How to Curate: Putting Curation into Practice: Led by David Kelly, Executive Vice President & Executive Director of The eLearning Guild. David will be talking about curation, as he has to many around the world. The volume of information on the internet has made it increasingly challenging for learners to find the correct information they need to stay current in their fields. David will speak about how curation can help bridge the gap between learners and relevant information. Learn how your organization can leverage new curation practices to better benefit wcj your learners needs.

Next Generation LMS: Apps, Authoring and Curation – October 31: Led by Becky Willis, VP of Enterprise Engagement at Edcast. Becky Willis experience mixes learning strategy and development with executive leadership. Known for strategic and innovative solutions, Becky is an organizational leader who thinks about learning with a business mindset.

Enabling Learning & Performance Analytics with xAPI- November 28: Led by Mike Rustici, President at Watershed LRS. In order to show improvement in your education or training courses, you need concrete benchmarks and data for comparison. There's a new generation of tools, models, and ecosystems emerging in performance analytics in the eLearning space. Discover how to eliminate the friction of measuring learning data and evaluate the true impact xAPI and other performance analytics has on your organization.

About Web Courseworks

Web Courseworks is a learning technologies and consulting company. We help associations leverage technology and drive highly successful education initiatives that push them to be the leading provider of education in their field. Web Courseworks has been in the business of educational technology to improve learning since 1979 and has spent the past fifteen years focusing specifically on eLearning by providing managed services for association education, learning management systems and course development. We continue to develop and benefit from our unique position as a full-service eLearning company. Learn more at: http://www.webcourseworks.com/

About .orgCommunity

Launched in December 2015, .orgCommunity is the ultimate collaboration environment for association and nonprofit executives and solution providers. Designed by Sherry Budziak and Kevin Ordonez—association industry experts and visionary entrepreneurs who have a combined 50+ years of experience serving the association management industry—.orgCommunity connects association/nonprofit executives and partners through online discussion forums, programs, webinars and a robust knowledge center. Learn more at http://www.orgcommunity.com/.

