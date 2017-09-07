MyScienceWork announces collaboration with The French Institute for Demographic Studies

Virginie Simon MyScienceWork 2017
SAN FRANCISCO
- Sept. 12, 2017
- PRLog
-- Virginie Simon, CEO of MyScienceWork said: "We are very proud to work with the international renowned institution INED and excited about this collaboration for our brand-new Polaris Open Source solution.Beyond the management of scholarly outputs, the needs of strategic governance system for research are increasing. We are therefore present in this segment and this contract strengthens further our ability to offer an integrated solution of Research Intelligence"
.Polaris
is an open source, flexible, interconnected and turnkey solution developed by MyScienceWork
(http://www.mysciencework.com/)
to automate process for archiving scientific publications and metadata, connect it to other existing repository system (PubMed, arXiv, HAL, ORBI,…), get a complete analysis and overview of the impact of research activities and promote scholarly outputs through centralized dashboard with communication at all levels: website, social networks and specific channels.About MyScienceWork:
Since 2010, MyScienceWork is the partner of research & innovation Institutes all over the world. MyScienceWork provides communication services and develop tools that help researchers and their institutions to identify, manage, analyze, promote and disseminate scholarly outputs toward research stakeholders.About INED:INED
(http://www.ined.fr/
's missions are to study the populations of France and other countries, to ensure wide dissemination of the knowledge thereby acquired, and to provide training wcj in research through research. INED's approach to demography is resolutely open and interdisciplinary, implicating a wide range of disciplines including economics, history, geography, sociology, anthropology, biology and epidemiology. With its 11 research units, the Institute promotes communication and exchange within the scientific community and between researchers and the general public while conducting numerous European and international research projects.
