 
News By Tag
* Mysciencework, Big Data
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
13121110987


MyScienceWork announces collaboration with The French Institute for Demographic Studies

The French Institute for Demographic Studies (INED), a public research institute specialized in population studies, is now using Polaris as its institutional open repository for their scholarly outputs.
 
 
Virginie Simon MyScienceWork 2017
Virginie Simon MyScienceWork 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Mysciencework, Big Data

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* San Francisco - California - US

SAN FRANCISCO - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Virginie Simon, CEO of MyScienceWork said: "We are very proud to work with the international renowned institution INED and excited about this collaboration for our brand-new Polaris Open Source solution.Beyond the management of scholarly outputs, the needs of strategic governance system for research are increasing. We are therefore present in this segment and this contract strengthens further our ability to offer an integrated solution of Research Intelligence".

Polaris is an open source, flexible, interconnected and turnkey solution developed by MyScienceWork (http://www.mysciencework.com/)to automate process for archiving scientific publications and metadata, connect it to other existing repository system (PubMed, arXiv, HAL, ORBI,…), get a complete analysis and overview of the impact of research activities and promote scholarly outputs through centralized dashboard with communication at all levels: website, social networks and specific channels.

About MyScienceWork:

Since 2010, MyScienceWork is the partner of research & innovation Institutes all over the world. MyScienceWork provides communication services and develop tools that help researchers and their institutions to identify, manage, analyze, promote and disseminate scholarly outputs toward research stakeholders.

About INED:

INED (http://www.ined.fr/)'s missions are to study the populations of France and other countries, to ensure wide dissemination of the knowledge thereby acquired, and to provide training wcj in research through research. INED's approach to demography is resolutely open and interdisciplinary, implicating a wide range of disciplines including economics, history, geography, sociology, anthropology, biology and epidemiology. With its 11 research units, the Institute promotes communication and exchange within the scientific community and between researchers and the general public while conducting numerous European and international research projects.

Learn more:www.mysciencework.com

Press contact:virginie.simon@mysciencework.com (mailto:yann.mahe@mysciencework.com)

Contact
MYSCIENCEWORK
***@mysciencework.com
End
Source:
Email:***@mysciencework.com Email Verified
Tags:Mysciencework, Big Data
Industry:Technology
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share