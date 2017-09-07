Southern Ocean Chamber Women In Business Halloween Roundtable set for Oct 31

Women doing business in the Long Beach Island Region are invited to make new connections, tour facilities and enjoy a Halloween tea at the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce building at 1030am.

End

--Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce invites Women in Business to a Tuesday October 31 networking tea sponsored by WBNJ 91.9FM. The meeting will take place at the second floor of the Southern Ocean Chamber building located at 265 West Ninth Street in Ship Bottom. This is free a event, but RSVP is required as space is limited. To RSVP please contact the regional chamber at 609 494 7211 or email info@sochamber.comThe roundtable discussion will be led by Arlene Schragger, the owner of ads Public Relations & Marketing, specializes in providing public relations and marketing communications solutions to professionals, consultants, non-profits, small businesses and start-ups. ads Public Relations & Marketing is certified as a Women Business Enterprise owned and controlled company. (WBE). The firm was started in 1987 and for more than 50 years Arlene has been a community activist. The topic will beto give a better perspective on these two promotional methods. As a business owner, you may have questions about advertising vs. public relations, both of which are effective ways to create awareness and promote you and your wcj business. These two industries are very different although they are commonly confused as being one and the same.Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce has scheduled monthly roundtables hosted in women owned or operated businesses as part of their 2020 Vision strategic plan. For more information on the Women in Business or other programs offered by the 103 year business organization, please go to www.visitLBIregion.com or stop by their visitor center at 265 W Ninth St Ship Bottom, follow on social as @southernoceanchamber or @LBIregion.