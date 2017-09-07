Innovations Designs Phthalate-Free Vinyl

Design Studio to introduce new formulation with fall wallcoverings collection

Yosemite | Glen Aulin

-- This fall, Innovations will introduce a vinyl wallcovering made without phthalates, a group of chemicals with potential health concerns. Designed to solve problems, both functionally and aesthetically,simulates stone in an affordable Type II vinyl construction without formaldehyde, phenol, brominated flame retardants or, with the new formulation, phthalates.Evocative of the sheer granite rock faces of the Sierra Nevadas, 54-inch Yosemite's expansive two feet of vertical repeat and authentic, muted palette of 12 colorways serve as a convincing alternative to travertine or marble panels. Available in showrooms next month, Yosemite and the rest of Innovations' fall collection embrace biophilia and a natural aesthetic for commercial, hospitality and residential interior walls.About Innovations:A design-driven, family-owned company, Innovations in Wallcoverings, Inc., has been creating wcj unique solutions for interiors since 1975. Their Design Studio, based in New York City, collaborates with artisans around the world to develop solutions for the vertical surface wallcoverings, textiles and faux leathers—all offered with the highest level of personal service. At Innovations, the name speaks for itself.