1st Annual Parents Perthes Conference Kicks Off October 7th

1st Annual Parents Perthes Conference Kicks Off October 7th at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas, TX
 
 
DALLAS - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- On October 7th at 9am, the Legg Calve Perthes Foundation, alongside a team of parent volunteers have partnered with the International Perthes Study Group (IPSG)  to host a full day event on Perthes. The conference is designed to empower parents with knowledge, information, and the opportunity to create a community of support for parents and their children who have been diagnosed with Legg Calve Perthes Disease.

The 1st Annual Parents Perthes Conference will take place after the conclusion of the annual meeting of the IPSG. Fifteen orthopedic surgeons and subject matter experts will be present at the Parents Perthes Conference to provide deeper knowledge and learning.  Main topics will include Research, Physical Therapy, Pain Management, and Mental Health for those impacted by the effects of Perthes.

For those unfamiliar with this disease, Legg–Calvé–Perthes Disease (LCPD) is a childhood hip disorder initiated by a disruption of blood flow to the ball of the femur called the femoral head. Due to the lack of blood flow, the bone dies (osteonecrosis or avascular necrosis) and stops growing. LCPD usually occurs in children aged 4-10 years.  Perthes disease is one of the most common hip disorders in young children, occurring in roughly 5.5 of 100,000 children per year. The lifetime risk of a child developing the disease is about one per 1,200 individuals. Boys are affected about three to five times more often than girls. New cases of Perthes disease rarely occur after age of 14 years.

Those interested in attending the Parents Perthes Conference can view the invitation from the Perthes website. The cost to attend the full day event is $50.00 and includes breakfast, snacks, and lunch for the duration of the event.

To secure your seat, visit https://www.perthesdisease.org/perthes-parent-conference. wcj For additional information on how to help or volunteer, contact Colleen Rathgeber at 202-816-8264 or via email at foundation@perthes.org.

About Legg Calve Perthes Foundation

The Legg-Calve-Perthes Foundation  is a national health and educational organization dedicated to helping adults living with Perthes, families with children diagnosed with Perthes, and providing support in living with associated difficulties that often come with the Perthes diagnosis. The Foundation's mission is to create a centralized support community to improve the research, education, and awareness of those diagnosed with Perthes. The Foundation began in 2017, when a group of parents acknowledged that there was not a single resource dedicated to a disease that would consume most of their children's childhood. The Board Members today are  either impacted directly from a clinical, or family perspective.

