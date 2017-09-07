News By Tag
1st Annual Parents Perthes Conference Kicks Off October 7th
1st Annual Parents Perthes Conference Kicks Off October 7th at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas, TX
The 1st Annual Parents Perthes Conference will take place after the conclusion of the annual meeting of the IPSG. Fifteen orthopedic surgeons and subject matter experts will be present at the Parents Perthes Conference to provide deeper knowledge and learning. Main topics will include Research, Physical Therapy, Pain Management, and Mental Health for those impacted by the effects of Perthes.
Those interested in attending the Parents Perthes Conference can view the invitation from the Perthes website. The cost to attend the full day event is $50.00 and includes breakfast, snacks, and lunch for the duration of the event.
To secure your seat, visit https://www.perthesdisease.org/
About Legg Calve Perthes Foundation
The Legg-Calve-Perthes Foundation is a national health and educational organization dedicated to helping adults living with Perthes, families with children diagnosed with Perthes, and providing support in living with associated difficulties that often come with the Perthes diagnosis. The Foundation's mission is to create a centralized support community to improve the research, education, and awareness of those diagnosed with Perthes. The Foundation began in 2017, when a group of parents acknowledged that there was not a single resource dedicated to a disease that would consume most of their children's childhood. The Board Members today are either impacted directly from a clinical, or family perspective.
