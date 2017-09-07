 
Industry News





Sultry Singer Kathy Sanborn Wins Best Jazz Song at Clouzine International Music Awards

 
 
Jazz vocalist and composer Kathy Sanborn
Jazz vocalist and composer Kathy Sanborn
 
Listed Under

LOS ANGELES - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Kathy Sanborn's new album, Recollecting You, has garnered its first win for 2017. "Falling," written and performed by Sanborn, won "Best Jazz Song" at the Clouzine International Music Awards.

"Falling" features the artistry of Vito Gregoli, a renowned guitarist based in Los Angeles. The producer and arranger of the song, Keerthy Narayanan, is a film composer and acclaimed arranger of the 2015 Grammy-winning album, Winds of Samsara.

Velvet-voiced vocalist and composer Kathy Sanborn's Recollecting You released August 4, 2017, and features a host of international players including Latin Grammy nominee Ciro Hurtado.

Multi-Grammy Award winner Kabir Sehgal describes the award-winning song:

"Kathy Sanborn's 'Falling' is an achingly beautiful meditation on losing oneself to a romantic fantasy and the possibility of it ever becoming real."

On winning the wcj award, Sanborn says: "I am so gratified that one of the songs from my new album, Recollecting You, has won this prestigious award. Winning this award can mean that more people will listen to my music, and that is always a good thing."

Sanborn composes all of her music, choosing to contribute to the jazz genre by producing new songs, and not simply rehashing old standards. The sultry singer is also the winner of a 2015 American Songwriting Award for her "Fantasy" single from the album, Lights of Laniakea.

Listen to Sanborn's new music here:https://www.amazon.com/Recollecting-You-Kathy-Sanborn/dp/...

Visit her web site: http://www.KathySanborn.com

Contact
Regina Starr
***@kathysanborn.com
End
Source:Kathy Sanborn
Email:***@kathysanborn.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
