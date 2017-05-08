Country(s)
Mensa welcomes an Intelligent Fall TV Season
Shows like Young Sheldon try to provide insight into the extraordinarily intelligent.
ARLINGTON, Texas - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- As the fall TV season kicks off a number of new shows and returning favorites will explore the varying levels, challenges and endeavors of extreme intelligence. The new show Young Sheldon focuses on the early life of TV's favorite irksome genius, Sheldon Cooper from the current CBS hit The Big Bang Theory. ABC's Good Doctor introduces us to a young incredibly talented surgeon who cannot relate to people but can save their lives with his extraordinary mastery of anatomy and medicine. Other vehicles including- National Geographic's Einstein biopic, Genius, CBS's Scorpion and USA Network's Mr. Robot- showcase how the chronically intelligent maneuver through their lives while interacting and affecting others.
This increase in exposure to all things intellectual has been beneficial to those who succeed and/or struggle with smartness. In an interview with USA Today, Chairwoman of the high IQ association American Mensa LaRae Bakerink said, "Geek is chic. It seems that it's OK now, whereas when I was growing up it wasn't." She added: "I think a lot of it is we're less mysterious because there's more television about us."
Breaking down the mystery of genius is one of the benefits of joining an association like American Mensa. This social support group for the incredibly smart is the most renowned association for those gifted with an IQ in the top 2% of the population. The association provides the opportunity for members to meet others who are interested in such diverse topics as couture fashion as well as nuclear fission and everything in between. Mensa also provides leadership development opportunities, networking, and for some, the chance to meet their mate. "Many of our members have shared stories with me of how empowering it was to find others they could connect with, wcj and in some cases they even found their future spouse," said Pam Donahoo, American Mensa's Executive Director. "They stop feeling like they were somehow dropped off on the wrong planet and finally have found their people; genius or not, everyone wants to find other individuals to relate to."
Another way to break down the mystery of the super smart is to preview some of the types of questions one has to answer to belong to this group. American Mensa's online Practice Test features those types of questions and is a great way to prepare for the official Admission Test. Currently, the practice test is just $8.99 (regularly $18).
American Mensa is an organization open to anyone who scores in the top 2 percent on an accepted, standardized intelligence test. Mensa has more than56,000 members in the United States and more than 110,000 members globally. For more information about Mensa, please visit americanmensa.orgor call (800) 66-MENSA.
