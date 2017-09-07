FLEXcon and Topflight Corporation Help Celebrity Makeup Line Shimmer

Glitter films enable makeup line to stand out amongst the competition

-- FLEXcon Company, Inc., an innovator in adhesive coating and laminating, today announced a collaboration with Topflight Corporation to manufacture a specialty film label for a celebrity makeup line. The companies worked together to develop a specialty film decal to add glamour to an otherwise ordinary compact for the collection.The celebrity cosmetic line reached out to Topflight to provide them with options for a holiday-themed labeling solution to differentiate the collection from the competition. Topflight provided the cosmetic brand giant with a variety of specialty films with a number of brands to choose from. It was ultimately FLEXcon's SHIMMERcal™ glitter film that was selected. The SHIMMERcal™ product utilizes a permanent pressure-sensitive adhesive that is filled with metallic flakes which give it a glittery appearance. The adhesive also provides good tack and excellent adhesion properties. This line of specialty films is ideal for novelty stickers and decals, promotional graphics, and point-of-purchase displays. Topflight then converted the rolls of film to more than 300,000, 3" x 3" die-cut square decals that the end-user hand applied to the compacts."Working with FLEXcon for over 35 years and collaborating on hundreds of products with the company, we have built a relationship where we are able to work together to develop the best solutions to meet our end users' needs," said Craig McClenachan, President of Topflight. "Knowing that we can always count on FLEXcon's expertise and service, we have the necessary resources to problem solve and uncover the best products and solutions. This unique relationship is a key element to our success and enables us to provide innovative products to the market."FLEXcon and wcj Topflight partnered to design, develop and manufacture a unique label that scaled seamlessly from prototype to high-volume production. The result was a high-end sophisticated look for a cosmetic compact that complimented the overall essence of the brand itself. Having product labels match the identity of the brand is critical for companies looking to market their products with one unified message."Our long-standing relationship with Topflight has provided us with many opportunities to use our unique capabilities to create distinctive products for leading consumer brands," said Ronan Colman, sales at FLEXcon. "SHIMMERcal is perfect for the cosmetic market because this specialty film provides a polished and elegant appearance, making the product pop and stand out on the crowded store shelf. We are grateful for our partnership with Topflight and look forward to continuing to provide them with innovative products that help their customers achieve their goals."For continuous product updates, industry news and engagement, follow FLEXcon on Twitter @FLEXcon.FLEXcon Company, Inc. is a global leader in coated and laminated films and adhesives used in graphics applications, manufactured goods, and new products. A family owned company for over 60 years, FLEXcon has provided a collaborative, consultative approach to deliver unique solutions that help customers achieve better business results. FLEXcon is a trusted partner to a wide range of companies from printers and fabricators to engineers and designers developing products for existing and emerging markets. Headquartered in Spencer, Mass., the company has operations throughout North America and Europe with distribution worldwide. For more information, visit www.FLEXcon.com, follow FLEXcon on Twitter @FLEXcon, or call 1-508-885-8200.Topflight Corporation is an independently held, ISO 9001:2008 and 13485:2003 certified company that manufactures labels, shrink sleeves, conductive parts and die-cut components for the Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Beverage and Tire & Automotive industries.