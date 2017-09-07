September 8-15, 2017, Delhi Capital Region Food Festival for U.S. Origin Product at 21 locations with various hotels and restaurants.

Amit Lohani

Forum of Indian Food Importers

amitlohani@fifi.in

-- The U.S. Embassy's Office of Agricultural Affairs is organizing its first ever multi-chain, multi-city food promotion with 21 hospitality partners in the National Capital Region. The Delhi Delights!! Taste of American food festival in the Delhi Capital region from September 8-15, 2017, will have specially created menus highlighting high quality U.S. origin products ranging from berries and tree nuts to processed and consumer- oriented food and beverages. Participation in the upcoming food festival will range from fine dining to casual café to coffee shops, and is a must visit for every foodie.Mr. Jeffrey R. Sexton, Acting Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi applauded the efforts made by the participating hospitality partners as well as the Indian food and beverage products importers. He remarked that, "it is an exciting time in the U.S.-India relationship. We support Indian importers, hospitality industry, and food service professionals and aim to build enhanced linkages between them and U.S. food and agricultural product exporters. With efforts like the Delhi Delights in Delhi Capital Region, we have an unprecedented opportunity for real trade growth while building culinary as well as people-to-people ties."Mr. Scott Sindelar, Minister Counselor for Agricultural Affairs, Office of Agricultural Affairs, at the United States Embassy in India said , "USDA is delighted to be partnering with 21 hospitality brands in the Delhi Capital Region, 6 U.S. cooperator representatives, and 31 American brands who joined hands to make this event a grand success." Mr. Sindelar also said that USDA is pleased to celebrate #USIndia70 and #USIndiaDosti with "Delhi Delights!! Taste of America" noting this is an amazing opportunity to share the culinary experiences, food talent, and food products of both the United States and India. "USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service has offices across the globe which facilitate commercial exchanges between American exporters and agribusinesses and local food and beverage importers and distributers. FAS partnered with the Forum of Indian Food Importers to promote a range of imported U.S. foods, beverage, and agricultural products currently available in India.The Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI) is an apex chamber, which represents over 6500 importers and gourmet retailers from India and works closely with various country governments and Government of India agencies to benefit member importers with wcj an objective to bring international products to the end consumers.In a goodwill message, Mr. Amit Lohani, Founder Director, FIFI welcomed visitors to the event and said that chefs from the participating hotels and restaurants across Delhi Capital region have taken upon themselves to create most exquisite menu using American ingredients like cranberries, blueberries, pecans, walnuts, BBQ sauce, peanut butter, spice mixes, maple syrups, nuts, pasta sauces, tofu etc. He also said that he is pleased to note the growing trends in the industry and interest in Indian market from countries like the United States of America, which clearly indicates a growing interest in the international food category. He also thanked FIFI members and the USDA Cooperator representatives and said this event will not have been possible without their active participation.Participating USDA Cooperators and Brands:California Walnut CommissionCranberry marketing CommitteeU.S. Dry Bean CouncilU.S. Dry Pea and Lentil CouncilU.S Highbush Blueberry CouncilU.S. PecansAbbie'sAmerican GardenAngela MiaBarneyBob's Red MillDeltaFrench MustardFresho'sJ Hungerford SmithHuntsKraft FoodsLily of the DesertLa ChilerosMorinagaNutrajNature Nate'sPAMPink DiamondPlantersPopcorn TimePostRaguRosaritaSkippyBest Fruit TradersSplendaSunsweetTabascoOA AssociatesTeddieWonkaList of Participating Hotels and Restaurants:The Imperial, New DelhiThe Leela, GurgaonPullmanThe Westin, GurgaonCafé Delhi HeightsCafé TesuThe Coffee Bean and Tea LeafCafé CultureHarry's Bar + CaféNumber EightRed mango, IndiaSmokey's BBQ + Grill