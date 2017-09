American Legacy's Mobile Truck Exhibit Celebrates 10th Anniversary with 15 City Tour in February 2018!

Celebration to Include American LegacySPORTS Video Series on CBSsports.com

--announced today that it will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its mobile truck exhibit with a special tour. Since February 2008 the mobile truck exhibit has visited school districts, colleges & universities, churches, and various African-American festivals and events. In February 2018 the mobile truck exhibit will visit 15 cities across America. In addition, American LegacySPORTS is producing a special video series celebrating the historical achievements of African-Americans in sports that will air on CBSsports.com throughout the month.In making the announcement Rodney J. Reynoldsfounder, stated, "We are certainly excited to reach this historical milestone with our mobile truck exhibit. For 10 years our mobile truck has provided thousands a look at African-American achievement as we've traveled across the country."Magazine was founded in 1995 as a joint venture between Reynolds' RJR Communications, Inc andMagazine. RJR Communications assumed full ownership of the magazine and all related assets of the joint venture in January 2009. Total readership ofwas over 2 million when the print edition went on hiatus in 2011. The company launched an wcj E-Newsletter in April 2013 and its mobile truck exhibit has continued to visit school districts, African-American festivals and colleges and universities across the country since 2008. For information on sponsorship opportunities contact Rodney J. Reynolds at rreynolds@americanlegacymag.com.The mission of the American Legacy brand is to broaden and enhance the awareness of African-American history and to become a leading diversified media company through the use of educational products, mixed media, collaboration projects, the internet, broadcast media and special events. Visit www.americanlegacymag.com or American Legacy Network's On Demand platform American LegacyXL at www.americanlegacyxl.com