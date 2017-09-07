News By Tag
Sokol Blosser Winery Honored as Most Improved B Corp Impact Business
Leading the Race to the Top of Companies Creating Positive Change
Evaluated by Comprehensive B Impact Assessment
SEPTEMBER 12, 2017: Dayton, OR
Today, Sokol Blosser Winery was recognized for making the most positive improvement on its overall impact based on an independent, comprehensive assessment administered by the nonprofit B Lab. Honorees are featured on B the Change, the digital Medium publication produced by B Lab.
Sokol Blosser Winery is honored in the Best for the World: Changemakers list, which honors positive impact and behavior change among Certified B Corporations across all categories on the B Impact Assessment. To certify as B Corporations, companies like Sokol Blosser Winery must complete the full assessment and have their answers verified by B Lab and re-certify every two years. The Best for the World: Changemakers list honors the improvement made by B Corporations from one certification to the next.
The full B Impact Assessment evaluates a company's environmental performance, employee relationships, diversity, involvement in the local community, the impact a company's product or service has on those it serves, and more. Honorees making significant improvements in their B Impact score set a gold standard for the high impact that business as a force for good can make in the world. Sokol Blosser Winery made the list thanks to improvements like increasing paid volunteer hours subsidized for its employees, implementing various new recycling programs, decreasing energy usage annually, implementing a water tracking system, and partnering with other B Corps to talk about the B Corp movement with its customers.
The 175 companies on the Best for the World: Changemakers list come from 63 different industries and 17 countries. B Lab simultaneously released separate lists recognizing B Corporations as Best for the Environment, Best for Customers, Best for the Long Term, Best for Community, Best for Workers and Best for the World Overall.
Alison Sokol Blosser, CEO and 2nd Generation Winegrower, commented "We have worked very hard to improve our score. We initially had 80 points when we were certified in 2015, and now, we have 112 points. Since our initial certification, we have made significant improvements across our company that all started with creating a "Green Team" comprised of employees across various functions of our company. We meet monthly to talk about how we can expand our efforts and then capture all of our challenges and successes in our annual Sustainability Report. We see sustainability as a multi-generational pursuit. We are going to do everything we can to carry the torch and make our practices as sustainable as possible, with the goal of setting the stage for the next generation to keep carrying the torch forward."
Additional 2017 Best for the World: Changemakers honorees include: Traditional Medicinals and Beneficial State Bank.
"Companies like Sokol Blosser Winery exemplify what it means for a business to be a good citizen," says Jay Coen Gilbert, co-founder of B Lab. "We're proud to recognize their achievement. Best for the World is the only list of businesses making the greatest positive impact that uses comprehensive, comparable, third-party-
A total of 846 Certified B Corporations were named 2017 Best for the World Honorees, including: Patagonia; Seventh Generation; wcj National Co+op Grocers; and Business Development Bank of Canada. Forty-eight countries are represented, including Afghanistan, Kenya, Nicaragua and Turkey. The selection criteria for Best for the World honorees are available at the URL above.
Today there are more than 2,100 Certified B Corporations across more than 130 industries and 50 countries, unified by one common goal: to redefine success in business. Any company can measure and manage social and environmental performance via the B Corp Impact Assessment.
****
About Sokol Blosser Winery
In 1971, the Sokol Blosser family planted grapes on just five acres in the Dundee Hills. As one of the pioneering wineries of the region, Sokol Blosser has played a key role in developing and shaping the now-prominent Oregon wine industry. The winery is family owned and operated, with the second generation now at the helm: siblings Alex and Alison Sokol Blosser. Achieving B Corp certification in 2015, the winery farms 128 acres of vineyards and works to create wines of world-class quality, produced in a sustainable manner, which reflect the distinctive flavors of the grapes, soil and climate. More information can be found at http://www.sokolblosser.com. Cheers!
Media Contact: Vanessa Hadick, Marketing Director; vanessa@sokolblosser.com
B Lab is a nonprofit organization that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good. Its vision is that one day all companies compete not only to be the best in the world, but the best for the world and society will enjoy prosperity for all for the long term.
Media Contact: Callie Rojewski, B Lab; crojewski@bcorporation.net; 610-293-0299 ext. 218
B the Change is a Medium publication, produced by B Lab in collaboration with the community of Certified B Corps and the movement of people using business as a force for good. For more information visit http://www.bthechange.com.
B the Change exists to inform and inspire people who have a passion for using business as a force for good in the world. Because we believe that storytelling is an essential element in the transformation of business and society, we commit ourselves to telling the most compelling stories possible to the largest audiences possible to propel the movement of business toward its destiny as a powerful force for good. We want to dramatically broaden and deepen engagement with entrepreneurs, managers, employees, investors and citizens in one of the most important discussions of our time.
