News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Find The Cause Breakfast featuring Guest Speaker Erin Brockovich
Join us to support our mission to PREVENT breast cancer! Hear from the scientists we fund about advances made in researching the environmental causes of breast cancer. Be inspired by environmental activist Erin Brockovich.
Ellie Anbinder
Executive Director
Find The Cause Breast Cancer Foundation
Email: info@findthecausebcf.org
Phone: 508-877-4543
FIND THE CAUSE BREAST CANCER FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES
1stANNUAL FIND THE CAUSE BREAKFAST
• Event: Find The Cause Breakfast, featuring guest speaker Erin Brockovich
• When: Tuesday, October 3rd 2017, 7:30am to 10:00am
• Where: The Boston Newton Marriott, 2345 Commonwealth Avenue,
Newton, MA
NEWTON, Massachusetts – Find The CauseTM Breast Cancer Foundation has announced that the nationally recognized environmental activist, Erin Brockovich, will be the featured speaker at their first annual breakfast this October. Proceeds from the charity event will go toward helping fight the battle to PREVENT breast cancer, tackling the disease from a crucial, but critically underfunded angle: researching the environmental causes of the disease.
This October's Find The Cause Breakfast marks a pivotal point in the nonprofit's impactful 17 year long history as the event serves as the formal launch of the organization's name change from Art beCAUSE Breast Cancer Foundation to Find The Cause Breast Cancer Foundation. Originally funded through art sales and gallery events, the nonprofit has since expanded beyond the art community, but maintains its greater mission of funding the scientific research on the environmental causes of breast cancer and educating the public on prevention.
Erin Brockovich is a legal clerk and environmental activist, who, despite her lack of formal education in wcj the law, was instrumental in building a case against the Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) of California in 1993. Her successful lawsuit was the subject of the 2000 film, Erin Brockovich, which starred Julia Roberts. Since then, Ms. Brockovich has become a media personality as well, hosting the TV series Challenge America with Erin Brockovich on ABC and Final Justice on Zone Reality. Continuing to work as a consumer advocate and environmental activist, Ms. Brockovich has been involved in numerous successful lawsuits against environmental polluters as well as ongoing lawsuits involving automobiles, pharmaceuticals and medical devices. As a celebrity and consumer advocate, she is a highly respected figure in the environmental field and shares Find The Cause's vision of creating a safer world for future generations.
Award Winning Media Personality, Candy O'Terry, will emcee the event. "I lost my mother to breast cancer when I was a just a teenager and it changed my life. As women, we owe it to ourselves and to our daughters...to FIND the cause. This organization is determined to do it," says O'Terry.
Proceeds from the event will be used to fund a capital campaign, called Investing in Prevention, which provides funding to a consortium of globally-recognized, Boston-based scientists, at Boston University and Tufts University. These scientists are identifying what chemicals are causing breast cancer, how they cause it and how to prevent them from causing it. In part, the goal is to provide information on the suspected environmental causes of breast cancer, arming individuals with scientific data to help them make smarter consumer decisions. For more information on the "Investing in Prevention Campaign," go to www.findthecausebcf.org.
"These are the world–renowned researchers in the field of breast cancer causes and prevention that are participating in this ground-breaking project," says Ellie Anbinder, the founder and Executive Director of Find The Cause.TM "If we continue to fund the appropriate research looking at the environmental causes of breast cancer, we will be one step closer to preventing this dreaded disease and other cancers related to it."
Tickets for the event are $125.00. To purchase a ticket for the event, click here. (http://findthecausebcf.org/
ABOUT FIND THE CAUSETM BREAST CANCER FOUNDATION
Find The CauseTM Breast Cancer Foundation was founded in 2000 by breast cancer survivor, Ellie Anbinder, and art consultant, Joyce Creiger, with the mission to fund scientific research on the environmental causes of breast cancer and to educate the public on prevention. With funds raised through a variety of fundraising activities, Find The Cause has granted over $750,000 to scientists dedicated to this research. Through the "Investing in Prevention" and "Seed the Scientists" campaigns, funding recipients include researchers at Boston University Schools of Medicine and Public Health, Tufts University School of Medicine, Silent Spring Institute, and University of Rochester. Find The Cause is a 501(c)3 non-profit public Foundation. Visit www.findthecausebcf.org to learn more.
Media Contact
Find The Cause Breast Cancer Foudation
508-877-4543
***@findthecausebcf.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse