Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
13121110987


Ida B. Wells Stage Play, The Ladies Car, Launches Indiegogo Campaign to Raise Funds

Producers of TF Productions have launched an Indiegogo campaign to raise funds for the February 2018 debut production of the stage play, The Ladies Car.
 
 
ATLANTA - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Producers of TF Productions have launched an Indiegogo campaign to raise funds for the February 2018 debut production of the stage play, The Ladies Car.  The campaign will be active from September 12th, through November 11th, 2017.

The Ladies Car, written by Tiana L. Ferrell, highlights Wells' victory with the Chesapeake, Ohio & Southwestern Railroad Company in 1884.  Wells was physically removed from a Memphis train after her refusal to leave the first-class coach and sit in the Colored car. As a result, she sued the railroad company.

The Indiegogo campaign will implement launching and producing The Ladies Car. The producers aim to raise $30,000 to be directly applied to the show's debut. "We are thrilled about the possibilities and are elated to use the international reach of Indiegogo to help fund our mission," stated Tiana L. Ferrell, descendant of Ida B. Wells, and playwright of The Ladies Car.

Wells is credited with founding the NAACP and being instrumental in the civil rights and women suffrage movements, but her victory with the railroad company is wcj widely unrecognized.  Supporting The Ladies Car provides an opportunity to directly impact the arts and promote the legacy of an American hero. "We plan to keep our supporters involved and nearby in the process of bringing this story to life. This way, everyone becomes a part of this historical production," stated Tiana L. Ferrell.

To view the campaign and make a donation, visit: //www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-ladies-car-play#/. For more information on The Ladies Car, visit: //www.tianaferrell.com/the-ladies-car/ (http://www.tianaferrell.com/the-ladies-car/).

About The Ladies Car

The Ladies Car is a stage play, written by Tiana L. Ferrell, which highlights Ida B. Wells' victory with the Chesapeake, Ohio & Southwestern Railroad Company.  The play depicts the story of a young woman fighting a lone battle for equality in the post reconstruction era while exploring love and her life's purpose.

Media Contact
Kimberly M. Fletcher
Achievers Marketing & Management, Inc.
***@gmail.com
End
Source:TF Productions
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Civil Rights, Stage Play, Ida B. Wells
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
