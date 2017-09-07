 
Western Rock Products Receives Award Of Merit From Utah Safety Council

 
 
ST. GEORGE, Utah - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Western Rock Products received an Award of Merit from the Utah Safety Council for outstanding safety performance.

"At Western Rock Products, our top priority is the safety of our employees and anyone that may enter one of our facilities, or projects, either as a customer, vendor, or the travelling public," General Manager Derrick Pack said. "We are striving to build a safety culture where every employee is engaged and participates in the processes that ensure zero harm. These expectations and commitments are what makes Western Rock The Preferred Source."

In order to receive an Award of Merit, an organization must have an incident rate that is below the national average. The organization must also demonstrate improvement, or sustain an excellent record. The company must also meet a list of several safety regulations and guidelines in order to qualify.

Western Rock Products submitted three years' worth of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Injury Information and was then ranked by their incident rate. There were seven wcj total recordable cases within the three year period. Only one of these cases involved a situation where the employee spent any time off of work. On average, there were 276,029 employee man hours worked per year during the three year time-frame.

# # #

About Western Rock Products: Since 1967 Western Rock Products has provided rock products, ready-mixed concrete, asphalt, paving and construction services along the I-15 corridor from Mesquite to Beaver and in Southeastern Utah, Kanab, and Page, Arizona.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Cami Dellamore at 801-409-2493 or email at Cami.Dellamore@StakerParson.com. http://westernrock.com/

