 
News By Tag
* Solar Energy
* Solar Power
* Sustainability
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
13121110987

Go Green, Save Green with our Referral Planeteer Program

Earn up to $500 back when going green with America Green Solar's Referral Planeteer Program!
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Solar Energy
Solar Power
Sustainability

Industry:
Energy

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Projects

NEW YORK - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The benefits of going green are innumerable, but America Green Solar has presented one more reason: the Referral Planeteer Program.

Switching to renewable power sources, such as solar energy, has a huge impact on the environment. The term "clean energy" was coined because of its positive environmental impact. Renewable energy is beneficial to the environment because the energy does not deplete scares natural resources. Also, the use of renewable energy minimizes a household's carbon footprint, or the amount of harmful carbon dioxide emitted. Switching to solar is a great way to drastically recuse carbon emissions, resulting in a cleaner environment.

Other than the significant positive environmental impact, changing to solar power is beneficial because of the money saved. In addition to the tax breaks associated with going solar, America Green Solar is offering another way to get money back. Through the Referral Planeteer Program, households that refer someone to AGS can earn up to $500 back! When referring friends, family, neighbors, or anyone else looking to go green, you'll get money back in your pocket!

The Referral Planeteer Program is another way America Green Solar commits to our partners and the mission of making our planet a healthier, greener place wcj to live. Take part in the spiraling effect of saving money, going green, and doing great work for the environment.

To learn more about our Referral Planeteer Program, contact us at info@americagreensolar.com or join us on Saturday, September 16 for our Sun-tastic Solar Brunch (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sun-tastic-brunch-tickets-37...)! From 11 AM – 2 PM join us at 147 Front St Suite 713 in Brooklyn, NY for food, fun, and more information about Going Green and Saving Green.

AmericaGreenSolar.com

Contact
America Green Solar
877-538-7278
info@americagreensolar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@americagreensolar.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
America Green Solar PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share