Go Green, Save Green with our Referral Planeteer Program
Earn up to $500 back when going green with America Green Solar's Referral Planeteer Program!
Switching to renewable power sources, such as solar energy, has a huge impact on the environment. The term "clean energy" was coined because of its positive environmental impact. Renewable energy is beneficial to the environment because the energy does not deplete scares natural resources. Also, the use of renewable energy minimizes a household's carbon footprint, or the amount of harmful carbon dioxide emitted. Switching to solar is a great way to drastically recuse carbon emissions, resulting in a cleaner environment.
Other than the significant positive environmental impact, changing to solar power is beneficial because of the money saved. In addition to the tax breaks associated with going solar, America Green Solar is offering another way to get money back. Through the Referral Planeteer Program, households that refer someone to AGS can earn up to $500 back! When referring friends, family, neighbors, or anyone else looking to go green, you'll get money back in your pocket!
The Referral Planeteer Program is another way America Green Solar commits to our partners and the mission of making our planet a healthier, greener place wcj to live. Take part in the spiraling effect of saving money, going green, and doing great work for the environment.
To learn more about our Referral Planeteer Program, contact us at info@americagreensolar.com or join us on Saturday, September 16 for our Sun-tastic Solar Brunch (https://www.eventbrite.com/
