News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Strong Figures: Ceresana Analyzes the Global Market for Polyethylene-HDPE
High-density polyethylene is the type of polyethylene offering the highest rigidity and least flexibility.
Western Europe Growing Again
The Asia-Pacific region is by far the largest consumer of HDPE with a global market share of about 45%. This region will experience the most dynamic growth in the upcoming eight years, however, not in the same extent as in the past. The development in Western Europe is reverse: While the HDPE market only registered marginal growth in the past, it will presumably increase at higher rates.
Nozzles under Pressure
The most important HDPE methods of processing are extrusion, blow molding procedures, and injection molding. The extrusion of films plays the most important role:Almost 11 million tonnes were processed in 2016. Ceresana forecasts growth rates of 3.3% per year in the upcoming eight years for the processing of pipes and profiles by extrusion.
Building with HDPE
Milk bottles, water pipes or fireworks: HDPE is used for a wide range of products. In 2016, this plastic was mostly used in the production of rigid packaging. wcj Almost 28% of global HDPE were processed into butter dishes, yogurt cups, trays, bottles, boxes as well as caps. Another significant application area are products for the construction industry, such as tubes and cables. The demand for HDPE in the construction industry will presumably develop especially dynamic.
The Study in Brief:
Chapter 1 provides a presentation and analysis of the global market for high-density polyethylene (HDPE), including forecasts up to 2024: Development of demand, revenues, and production is analyzed for each individual region.
Chapter 2 offers a detailed analysis of the HDPE market in the 29 major countries. Data on demand, revenues, production, producers of HDPE and their capacities as well as import and export is provided. Additionally, the countries are examined in detail regarding the HDPE application areas and technologies (injection molding / blow molding / extrusion - films / extrusion - pipes & profiles / other technologies)
Chapter 3 offers a detailed analysis of applications for HDPE. Data on demand development in individual applications are given for the world regions. Information is given for the segments flexible packaging, rigid packaging, construction, transportation, industry and E&E, and other applications.Chapter 4 provides useful company profiles of the largest producers of HDPE - clearly arranged according to contact details, turnover, profit, product range, production sites, capacities and profile summary. In-depth profiles of 79 producers are given.
Further information:
About Ceresana
Ceresana is an internationally leading market research and consulting company for the industry. For 15 years, Ceresana has been supplying several thousand customers from 60 countries with up-to-date market intelligence. Ceresana's clients profit from implementation-
Learn more about Ceresana at http://www.ceresana.com/
Contact
Martin Ebner
***@ceresana.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse