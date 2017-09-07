News By Tag
TÜV Rheinland Greater China "Step Up to Donate" Walkathon Declared a Success
The ecology of the Alxa League region in Inner Mongolia has continued to deteriorate in recent years resulting in increased desertification. As part of its corporate social responsibility fulfillment efforts, TÜV Rheinland partnered with the SEE Ecological Association and the Tencent Foundation to launch a "Walkathon."
The "Walkathon" is a novel environmental initiative launched by TÜV Rheinland to encourage participation by all employees. It not only fits in with the modern living philosophy of low-carbon travel, health and environmental protection but also overcomes the difficulties with exposure, participation and continued involvement in traditional charity initiatives. It is now possible for employees wcj to contribute to a charitable cause at any place and any time.
The "Walkathon" was officially launched on May 22 and ran for one month. Employees were asked to use their Wechat Sports app to record the number of steps they walk each day. The total number of steps will determine how much the company will donate to the forestation project in the Alxa League region of Inner Mongolia. Up to 3,000 people in 55 teams took part in the initiative. Two received the Leadership Award and three received the Individual Walker prize. The team that contributed the most number of steps also won the grand prize for Teamwork.
The fulfillment of corporate social responsibility, support for charity and environmental protection have always been a part of the TÜV Rheinland Greater China tradition. In June 2006, TÜV Rheinland joined the United Nations Global Compact program and committed itself to supporting the realization of program goals. TÜV Rheinland actively embraces its corporate social responsibility. These include the backing of universal principles and values enshrined by the relevant agreements of the United Nations and European Union, as well as taking responsibility for environmental protection, humans right and labor laws. The goal of TÜV Rheinland is to not only create a fair and socially responsible market economy but also to uphold basic values such as freedom, free will and equal opportunity. Social responsibility and ecological responsibility have been incorporated into the internal human resource development and management programs at TÜV Rheinland. Employees are encouraged to participate in environmental causes identified by the company.
The TÜV Rheinland Saxaul Grove is now open to the public. Interested employees are encouraged to visit the grove, enjoy the spectacular views of Inner Mongolia, tour the mysterious Alxa region and have their photos taken in front of the TÜV Rheinland Saxaul Grove.
