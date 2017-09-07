 
News By Tag
* Tuv
* Csr
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Environment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Tsuen Wan
  Kowloon
  Hong Kong
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
13121110987

TÜV Rheinland Greater China "Step Up to Donate" Walkathon Declared a Success

 
 
TÜV Rheinland Saxaul Grove
TÜV Rheinland Saxaul Grove
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Tuv
* Csr

Industry:
* Environment

Location:
* Tsuen Wan - Kowloon - Hong Kong

Subject:
* Projects

TSUEN WAN, Hong Kong - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- "Love cannot be measured but its step can be counted." The "Step Up to Donate" walkathon launched by the Corporate Social Responsibility Team from TÜV Rheinland Greater China was successfully completed in mid-June this year. The event attracted more than 3,000 participants whom walked a total of 130 million steps. In response, TÜV Rheinland donated 10,000 saxaul trees to the SEE Ecological Association in Alxa, Inner Mongolia to plant 13.3 hectares of "TÜV Rheinland Saxaul Grove."

The ecology of the Alxa League region in Inner Mongolia has continued to deteriorate in recent years resulting in increased desertification. As part of its corporate social responsibility fulfillment efforts, TÜV Rheinland partnered with the SEE Ecological Association and the Tencent Foundation to launch a "Walkathon." The initiative encouraged employees in the Greater China region to walk for fitness and raise funds for forestation projects that will help fight desertification and restore the local ecological environment.

The "Walkathon" is a novel environmental initiative launched by TÜV Rheinland to encourage participation by all employees. It not only fits in with the modern living philosophy of low-carbon travel, health and environmental protection but also overcomes the difficulties with exposure, participation and continued involvement in traditional charity initiatives. It is now possible for employees wcj to contribute to a charitable cause at any place and any time.

The "Walkathon" was officially launched on May 22 and ran for one month. Employees were asked to use their Wechat Sports app to record the number of steps they walk each day. The total number of steps will determine how much the company will donate to the forestation project in the Alxa League region of Inner Mongolia. Up to 3,000 people in 55 teams took part in the initiative. Two received the Leadership Award and three received the Individual Walker prize. The team that contributed the most number of steps also won the grand prize for Teamwork.

The fulfillment of corporate social responsibility, support for charity and environmental protection have always been a part of the TÜV Rheinland Greater China tradition. In June 2006, TÜV Rheinland joined the United Nations Global Compact program and committed itself to supporting the realization of program goals. TÜV Rheinland actively embraces its corporate social responsibility. These include the backing of universal principles and values enshrined by the relevant agreements of the United Nations and European Union, as well as taking responsibility for environmental protection, humans right and labor laws. The goal of TÜV Rheinland is to not only create a fair and socially responsible market economy but also to uphold basic values such as freedom, free will and equal opportunity. Social responsibility and ecological responsibility have been incorporated into the internal human resource development and management programs at TÜV Rheinland. Employees are encouraged to participate in environmental causes identified by the company.

The TÜV Rheinland Saxaul Grove is now open to the public. Interested employees are encouraged to visit the grove, enjoy the spectacular views of Inner Mongolia, tour the mysterious Alxa region and have their photos taken in front of the TÜV Rheinland Saxaul Grove.

More detail in youtube:https://youtu.be/_HVPtd1PUb8

End
Source:TUV Rheinland
Email:***@tuv.com Email Verified
Tags:Tuv, Csr
Industry:Environment
Location:Tsuen Wan - Kowloon - Hong Kong
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TUV Rheinland Hong Kong Ltd News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share