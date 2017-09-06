News By Tag
Southern Land Company Announces New Mixed-Use Apartment Community in Historic Downtown Plano
Pre-leasing will begin spring 2018, opening scheduled for summer 2018.
"Morada Plano is the second high-quality apartment community that Southern Land has developed in the heart of historic downtown Plano," said SLC CEO Tim Downey. "The preservation of the history of downtown Plano is what continues to draw us to the area. Residents will experience walkable, urban living and high-end amenities in a charming neighborhood with a vintage feel."
The word "morada" is Spanish for "dwelling" and Morada Plano will offer residents superior amenities including a lushly landscaped pool and deck with private gazebos and flat-screen TVs, a 24-hour fitness center, game room, business center, a pet parlor for on-site pet grooming, and community-wide Wi-Fi. All apartments will have high-end interior finishes including wood laminate flooring, quartz counter tops with islands, stainless steel appliances, side-by-side refrigerators, washers and dryers and outdoor balconies. The community will have one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 545 to 1,297 square feet.
Morada Plano includes 12,700 square feet of restaurant and retail space on the ground floor. The mixed-use development is close to Plano's McCall Plaza and Haggard Park, as well as several award-winning restaurants.
Located near a major wcj Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) station, Morada Plano benefits from a close-by convenient transportation option. Not only can Morada Plano residents quickly travel to other parts of the city, but also, anyone in the Dallas area can access the development's walkable retail and restaurant hub via DART's Downtown Plano Station.
SLC has developed a number of multi- and single-family communities in rapidly growing Collin County, including Junction 15 (http://www.junction15apartments.com/
About Southern Land Company
Southern Land Company ("SLC") builds quality communities that enhance the lives of residents and tenants across the United States. With a comprehensive set of services that span the entire development cycle, SLC delivers distinctive settings where people want to live, work and shop. By upholding stringent standards for single-family, multifamily and mixed-use developments, the company creates projects with long-term viability that investors, residents, employees and partners can rely on. Founded in 1986, SLC is headquartered in Nashville, TN and develops properties in several key U.S. markets including Dallas. www.southernland.com.
