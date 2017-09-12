News By Tag
International Hair Stylist Philippe Schaedler Enters the Vibrant Scene of Beauty Care With LRM
MOND™ Products Announces the Release of LUMINOUS REPAIR MASQUE (LRM), An Essential Aid to Hair Health
Schaedler is well aware of the importance that hair plays in a woman's self-image and believes there is an enormous need for his product. He explains why he created LRM: "When you think about what most women do to their hair year after year in the name of style, trends and beauty, from blow drying, thermal styling coloring, sun and chlorine damage, highlighting, curling, and then adding gels, mousse and hairspray, it is no wonder women complain about their lifeless hair. After listening to so many clients complaining about the condition of their hair, even after trying various products that promised to restore their hair's health, I knew I had to create a new and revolutionary product. My clients wanted more than just a temporary 24-hour fix. They wanted their conditioner or masque to make a powerful and lasting difference, one that they could both see and feel."
Schaedler created a team of chemists and scientists who worked over three years to create LRM. With persistent and sensitive adjustments of the LRM formula, the results improved over time, providing the ultimate remedy Schaedler believed he could achieve with his product. For the testing phases, Schaedler chose thirty-two women to be his consultants, jury, and judges. The women had various types of hair and they used the formula as it was in the development stages and reported back to Schaedler. Their feedback provided invaluable input, helping to facilitate changes to the formula that would ultimately become the LRM product with Schaedler's name on it. The ladies also helped with its fragrance tone and the design of the tube it is sold in. When Schaedler advertises that LRM is client-inspired, he means it - literally.
Arriving in the United States from Austria in 1985, Schaedler describes himself as a positive, genuine, and energetic person. He appreciates the trust his clients have in his work and with LRM now in the competitive hair product market, his trust is gaining in numbers. "Women have a special relationship with their hairdressers,"
Aside from his work making women look and feel beautiful, Schaedler has a personal commitment to making a difference in the community he now calls home. He will be donating one percent of all LRM sales to the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Utah and to the Sojourn Women's Shelter in Santa Monica, California at the end of each fiscal year.
Schaedler is looking forward to women discovering LRM from Mond™ Products; he is confident that the results will match those already on record from the many women who are already using LRM and experiencing outstanding results. LRM is available (for retail) exclusively through Amazon.com (https://www.amazon.com/
About LRM: With special natural ingredients from Japan and a mineral called Anorthosite (https://en.wikipedia.org/
About Philippe Schaedler: Philippe wcj Schaedler has been in the hair and beauty industry for over three decades. Originally from Austria and a citizen of Fürstentum, Liechtenstein, Philippe now resides and works primarily in Santa Monica, California. He has owned two salons while living in California; one for nine years in Marina del Rey and the other for thirteen years in Santa Monica. He began his career in hairdressing at the early age of fourteen. Motivated by a strong desire to stay on top of all the latest styling trends and color techniques, he studied in Bregenz and Vienna, Zurich, London, and Los Angeles. He frequently attends the Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy in Santa Monica. He holds an Austrian Hairdresser License, a California Cosmetology License and is California State Board Certified to train apprentices. He has obtained numerous Hairdressing Education diplomas from Vidal Sassoon and Toni & Guy. Every year he travels to Vienna and Amsterdam to work with various clients, for events, films and photos shoots. Among some of Philippe's mentors are Vidal Sassoon and, Anthony Mascolo and James Morrison both from Toni & Guy.
About KeyMedia Public Relations: Located in New York City, KeyMedia Public Relations (http://www.keymediapublicrelations.com)
For more information about Philippe Schaedler and Luminous Repair Masque please visit www.MondProducts.com
