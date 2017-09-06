News By Tag
ZenJenSkin brings natural skincare to Durham
Plant-based, organic product expands to Weaver Street Markets
Today, her popular Asheville-grown products have expanded to the North Carolina Triangle.
"We are so excited to be able to reach a new market and be able to change the way people look at skincare products," Maves.
Her handcrafted skincare line is now available at Weaver Street Market's three locations in Hillsborough, Carrboro and Chapel Hill.
Weaver Street Markets are community food co-ops that are dedicated to supporting community-owned businesses and work to sustain the local economy. Their goal, much like ZenJenSkin, is to maximize local resources, to meet local needs and give back to their community.
But just what makes ZenJenSkin products so unique? It's all in the ingredients - and sometimes, what is not.
ZenJenSkin uses only plant-based, organic ingredients - each ingredient hand picked and blended for their powerful healing components that focus on super anti-oxidants, multi-peptides, nourishing botanicals and extracts which work synergistically together revealing plumper, tighter, fresher, and more healthy, youthful looking skin.
"We build each serum with only products from Mother Nature," Maves said. "I make micro batches, so it's always fresh using the whole plant not extracted components or chemicals. I'm not going to wcj mess with Mother Nature…..it's already perfect."
For more information, visit zenjenskin.com (http://zenjenskin.com) or pick up your products at your local Weaver Street Markets.
ABOUT ZENJENSKIN
ZenJenSkin is an organic, plant-based facial care line inspired by nature and crafted with passion. Based in Asheville, NC, the company was founded by resident and herbalist Jennifer Maves in 2013. Maves received a degree in Herbal Medicine at the American College of Healthcare Sciences and studied Holistic Health in Physiology and Anatomy, Nutrition and Essential Oils. All ZenJenSkin products are regionally – sourced, organic, plant-based, non-GMO and Blue Ridge Naturally Certified. Her community pledge also reaches local non-profits - $1 of each bottle of ZenJenSkin products is donated to MANNA FoodBank, a local non-profit dedicated to ending hunger in Western North Carolina.
