Athletes For Care & The NJ CannaBusiness Association "NJCBA Presents" Series September 27th

Featuring Special Guests: Lindy Snider, Riley Cote, City Councilman Derek Green & Todd Herremans

NJCBA & Athletes For Care

-- Nonprofit organization, and, will co-host the third installment of "NJCBA Presents" series, on Wednesday, September 27, 2017, from 3-8pm, held at the Galloping Hill Golf Club. The year-long series is part of the NJCBA ongoing efforts to promote the growth of the current medical cannabis industry and the expansion into a responsible "adult-use" cannabis market throughout the region.After the recent medical marijuana permits announced by the Pennsylvania Department of Health including the emergence of dispensaries in Philadelphia, both organizations understand the importance of their collaborative efforts to engage and educate the public (both in PA and NJ), with incorporating cannabis as a solution to alternative medical treatment.will joinChair of A4C, former Eagle and Athlete Ambassador,, and former Flyers and NHL League Ambassador,, as special guests and representatives of Philadelphia. Councilman Green, who introduced legislation for the City, states "Considering the vast number of people who live in the greater Philadelphia region that will benefit from medical cannabis, it was important to partner with the NJCBA. This collaborative wcj event will help raise awareness regarding medical cannabis, educate our citizens who seek alternative medical treatment, and increase the opportunities for entrepreneurs in this new industry."As a shared position on medical cannabis, many of the former athletes that are "Ambassadors"for Athletes for CARE, are also business professionals with products or services in the medical cannabis industry. Relative to this notion as an advocate and entrepreneur, Cote states, "These types of events are great opportunities to have open discussions about alternative pain management, the current opioid-epidemic, mental health, and all of the things that are integrated together…NJ being a neighbor to Philly, helps put more pressure on our state to implement stronger cannabis programs that are not limited." Snider (daughter of late-Flyers owner Ed Snider) shares this point as well, "Whether it is for career and financial guidance, or for the right to healthier alternatives for pain management, we are focused on the health and wellbeing of our membership,"states Snider.Scott Rudder, President of NJCBA, added, "As a South Jersey native and Philadelphia sports fan, it was exciting to hear Lindy, Riley and Todd would be joining us for what will be our largest and most informative event yet." Rudder, a former mayor and NJ State Assemblyman, continued, "With Councilman Green's leadership in Philly, and NJCBA's efforts here in the Garden State, we can really start to have an impact on curtailing the opioid epidemic through a strategic alliance that advocates for alternatives to opioids such as medical cannabis for treatment."The "NJBCA Presents" series, keynote speakers include: Linda Snider (Chair of Athletes of CARE) and NJ Senator Nick Scutari, special guests Marvin Washington (Athlete Ambassador/former JETS player), Leonard Marshall (Athlete Ambassador/former Giants player), and Jack Teitelman (Former DEA/CEO Teitelman). The event will be held at the Galloping Hill Golf Club, located at 3 Golf Drive in Kenilworth, NJ. For more information and registration: