News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Factual Data® Announces Jay Giesen's Promotion to President
As president, Giesen will lead national and regional sales efforts and strategic initiatives for the leading provider of credit and verification services
As president, Giesen will continue his responsibilities for all national and regional sales efforts, focusing on penetrating key strategic accounts as well as increasing both customer acquisition and retention. Additionally, Giesen will lead Factual Data's strategic initiatives such as the recently launched liens and judgments solution that addresses the gap in public records data provided in traditional credit reports.
Jay Giesen, president, Factual Data, said, "I am passionate about gaining a real understanding of our clients' business challenges and objectives and partnering with them to provide the services and personalized support they need to excel in today's complex lending environment."
Prior to joining Factual Data, Giesen served as president of Sigue Global Services, based in London. Giesen has also held senior positions at American Express, GE Consumer Finance and First Data Corporation. Giesen wcj holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Colorado and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Northern Colorado.
About Factual Data
Factual Data is a trusted provider of credit, risk mitigation, flood, and verification services to the mortgage industry. Leveraging innovative technology and deep industry experience, Factual Data simplifies the mortgage lending process for its customers and their borrowers. For information, please call 800-275-3389 or visit https://www.factualdata.com.
Contact
Edward Lin
***@dprgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse