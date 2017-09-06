 
News By Tag
* Factual Data
* Promotions
* Jay Giesen
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Mortgage
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Loveland
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1211109876

Factual Data® Announces Jay Giesen's Promotion to President

As president, Giesen will lead national and regional sales efforts and strategic initiatives for the leading provider of credit and verification services
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Factual Data
* Promotions
* Jay Giesen

Industry:
* Mortgage

Location:
* Loveland - Colorado - US

LOVELAND, Colo. - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Factual Data® (https://www.factualdata.com), a leading provider of credit and verification services to the mortgage lending industry, announced today the promotion of Jay Giesen to president. Giesen has been with the Colorado-based organization since January 2014, most recently serving as senior vice president.

As president, Giesen will continue his responsibilities for all national and regional sales efforts, focusing on penetrating key strategic accounts as well as increasing both customer acquisition and retention. Additionally, Giesen will lead Factual Data's strategic initiatives such as the recently launched liens and judgments solution that addresses the gap in public records data provided in traditional credit reports.

Jay Giesen, president, Factual Data, said, "I am passionate about gaining a real understanding of our clients' business challenges and objectives and partnering with them to provide the services and personalized support they need to excel in today's complex lending environment."

Prior to joining Factual Data, Giesen served as president of Sigue Global Services, based in London. Giesen has also held senior positions at American Express, GE Consumer Finance and First Data Corporation. Giesen wcj holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Colorado and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Northern Colorado.

About Factual Data

Factual Data is a trusted provider of credit, risk mitigation, flood, and verification services to the mortgage industry. Leveraging innovative technology and deep industry experience, Factual Data simplifies the mortgage lending process for its customers and their borrowers. For information, please call 800-275-3389 or visit https://www.factualdata.com.

Contact
Edward Lin
***@dprgroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@dprgroup.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Factual Data News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share