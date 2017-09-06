Country(s)
Clearwater at RiverPark Community Offers Elegant, Convenient Living for Independent Seniors
"Older adults who crave a sense of adventure, an active and engaging lifestyle in a well-designed, amenity-rich community, will find it all at Clearwater at RiverPark," said Troy Byington, executive director for Clearwater at RiverPark. "We encourage those who are exploring their retirement living options to visit us and learn about the benefits offered to residents who move in early and become members of our exclusive Charter Club."
Clearwater at RiverPark's Charter Club is open to residents who select an apartment pre-open and move in within the first 30 days of the grand opening. As a member of the Charter Club residents will receive valuable benefits such as 50% off of the community fee, $500.00 off the first month of rent, free covered parking for the first year, a free salon and spa treatment, waived pet fee and more.
Residents will enjoy the privacy of their own stylish apartment home and the clean sophistication of granite countertops and wcj stainless-steel appliances in their full gourmet kitchen. Exceptional dining in the community's full-service dining room, an on-site spa, fitness center, saltwater pool, theater, putting green, and salon bring everyday luxury to Clearwater at Riverpark. Pets are also welcome, and pet-care services help ensure that both residents and their dog or cat thrive at home.
Residents may select from one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment homes, ranging in size from 610 to 1,040 square feet. All utilities are included in the monthly rental.
Clearwater at RiverPark is conveniently located, only moments from the unique lifestyle mall known as The Collection at RiverPark, Carnegie Art Museum, Mandalay State Beach, and the seaside pleasures of the California coast. Complimentary transportation to and from sites within 10 miles of the community means exploring is easy and stress-free.
To learn more, call 805-366-3446, go online to ClearwateratRiverPark.com, or visit the sales center in the National University Building at1000 Town Center Dr., Suite 300, Oxnard, CA 93036.
