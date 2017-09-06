News By Tag
Trusted real estate agent in Seminole county
"Certified Negotiation Expert (CNE®)" Designation
Professional negotiation skills are necessary for all real estate agents
in helping home buyers and sellers, especially in the current market
Gina Francis has been awarded the Certified Negotiation Expert(CNE)designation from the Real Estate Negotiation Institute (RENI). The CNE is earned by real estate professionals after successfully completing formal negotiation training over two days. Agents who receive this certification are among the top agents in the country in negotiation skills. Gina specializes in the Seminole County, Alaqua Lakes, Heathrow and Markham Woods corridor. She is also a Certified Luxury Marketing Specialist & is Orlando Magazine's Top 100 agents.
With professional wcj negotiation skills, agents are able to help clients obtain better results in the sale or purchase of their home. CNE agents have a higher skill level which enables them to 1) communicate more effectively to uncover desired information, 2) help clients understand their options, 3) work collaboratively with others, and 4) resolve deadlocks. CNE agents have a thorough understanding of how to negotiate effectively to help achieve their client's goals.
The Real Estate Negotiation Institute is the leading negotiation training and coaching company in the real estate industry. Tom Hayman, the CEO and Co-Founder of the Real Estate Negotiation Institute, asserts: "Any Buyer or Seller who hires a CNE agent can feel confident they have one of the best trained negotiators in real estate. They should achieve superior results and have better resolution of all issues when represented by a CNE agent."
To reach Gina, please contact her directly at 407-492-0999 or Gina@GinaSellsOrlando.com
