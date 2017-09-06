Fork Rhino Adds Two New Specialty Models

Contact

-- Automation Devices, Inc. (ADI) has released two new Fork Rhino Fork Lift Ball Hitch Adapters. The Fork Rhino is a forklift attachment device used to transform a fork lift into a versatile equipment handler. A new 5Wheel Rhino and a Gooseneck Rhino round out the product line allowing for more advanced handling capabilities and a higher rating of weight.ADI's Fork Rhino was designed over a decade ago to alleviate common problems associated with moving awkward and heavy trailers. Rhinos can also be used on skid steer forks and increases visibility and situational awareness when used properly. Ultimately, the Fork Rhino eliminates the single fork method of moving trailers, which can result in fork sag and uncontrolled fork swing.The Gooseneck Rhino can accept trailer ball inserts compatible with gooseneck applications as well other inserts such as the king pin insert. With the reinforced 2-1/2" vertical receiver, this Rhino can be rated for 30,000 lbs. It also comes equipped with the standard Reese 2" receiver tube to accept standard ball, pintle or hook inserts.The 5Wheel Rhino is built to accept 5Wheel trailers that utilize a king pin. This Rhino is rated for 30,000 lbs and has a lock mechanism to secure the king pin while transporting. It can be held onto the forks using ¾" eye bolts ("pinned" method) or by chaining the attachment to the fork lift using 2 included clevis ("shackled" configuration). The 5Wheel Rhino also includes a standard Reese 2" receiver tube to accept standard ball, pintle or hook inserts.ADI President and Fork Rhino designer Kevin Smith is pleased wcj with the new Rhino additions. "Every time a customer comes to us with a specific request for an adaptation to the standard Fork Rhino, we welcome the opportunity,"explains Kevin. "Fulfilling the need for our customer helps us to think outside the box as to how others may benefit from a new variation of a product that we've seen succeed time and time again."Fork Rhino is a product line of Automation Devices, Inc. a company located in Fairview, PA whose main product line consists of vibratory feeders and components. For a closer look at the Fork Rhino, please call Automation Devices, Inc. at 814-474-5561.