Fork Rhino Adds Two New Specialty Models
ADI's Fork Rhino was designed over a decade ago to alleviate common problems associated with moving awkward and heavy trailers. Rhinos can also be used on skid steer forks and increases visibility and situational awareness when used properly. Ultimately, the Fork Rhino eliminates the single fork method of moving trailers, which can result in fork sag and uncontrolled fork swing.
The Gooseneck Rhino can accept trailer ball inserts compatible with gooseneck applications as well other inserts such as the king pin insert. With the reinforced 2-1/2" vertical receiver, this Rhino can be rated for 30,000 lbs. It also comes equipped with the standard Reese 2" receiver tube to accept standard ball, pintle or hook inserts.
The 5th Wheel Rhino is built to accept 5th Wheel trailers that utilize a king pin. This Rhino is rated for 30,000 lbs and has a lock mechanism to secure the king pin while transporting. It can be held onto the forks using ¾" eye bolts ("pinned" method) or by chaining the attachment to the fork lift using 2 included clevis ("shackled" configuration)
ADI President and Fork Rhino designer Kevin Smith is pleased wcj with the new Rhino additions. "Every time a customer comes to us with a specific request for an adaptation to the standard Fork Rhino, we welcome the opportunity,"
Fork Rhino is a product line of Automation Devices, Inc. a company located in Fairview, PA whose main product line consists of vibratory feeders and components. For a closer look at the Fork Rhino, please call Automation Devices, Inc. at 814-474-5561.
Alicia Tellers
***@autodev.com
